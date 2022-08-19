Read full article on original website
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge in Idaho has barred the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies over concerns that it violates a federal law on emergency care. The ruling Wednesday evening came after a federal judge this week in Texas made the opposite call, barring the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk. In Idaho, the ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of Idaho’s law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
California Governor Blocks Safe Injection Site Bill
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that was aimed at preventing drug overdose deaths. Newsom cited worries over "unintended consequences," but the San Francisco Chronicle says officials there may push ahead, anyway. Meanwhile, some are speculating that Newsom's veto is related to a possible run for president. California Gov....
Data Show Hawaii Is State With Longest Life Expectancy
New data from the CDC show which states have higher or lower life expectancies: West seems best. NBC News notes that the average life expectancy fell by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from almost 79 in 2019. Where should you live to have the longest life...
Calls To Missouri Mental Health Centers Rise 30% After 988 Hotline Launch
State officials say more than 4,000 people called the state’s mental health crisis centers in the month after the national mental health line launched. Separately, North Carolina Health News reports "unsustainable" burdens on emergency rooms by people needing mental health support. During the first month of a national mental...
What's a Pell grant? How it affects student loan forgiveness
New York (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program announced on Wednesday aims to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. But for federal Pell grant recipients, that amount is even higher: $20,000 So what exactly is a Pell grant? And why is there a special benefit for people who got one? Created by the Higher Education Act in 1965 as a way to promote access to education, federal Pell grants are special scholarships reserved for undergraduates and certain other students with the most significant financial need. The grants generally don’t need to be paid back, but they often don’t cover the full cost of college — so recipients take out additional loans.
