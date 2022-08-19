Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
Hartford man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
Police said the thefts occurred over the last five months. The thefts included catalytic converters and firearms. He appears in court today facing charges including burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with multiple car burglaries in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes involving vehicle robberies. Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on four outstanding Manchester warrants. Hunter faces charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and burglarizing vehicles by breaking their windows on multiple occasions in the last five months, according to police. He stole numerous personal items, including two firearms and a Chromebook, this way, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Wethersfield jewelry store burglarized overnight
WETHERSFIELD — Police say a jewelry store at 1410 Berlin Turnpike was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Wethersfield police said they responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said they discovered forced entry had been made into the store, police said.
Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in
WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting security guard at Buckland Hills Mall faces judge
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a security guard at the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester faced a judge Monday. Richard LaPlante, 30, of Windsor, also known to police as “Rico,” turned himself in to police on Saturday night. LaPlante was identified by Manchester police...
Register Citizen
Warrant: ‘Savage City’ basketball jersey helped ID Manchester mall shooter
MANCHESTER — Video surveillance and a unique basketball jersey helped investigators quickly identify Richard “Rico” LaPlante as the suspect wanted for shooting a loss prevention officer at a local mall last week, according to a warrant for his arrest. A law enforcement source told Hearst Connecticut Media...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Stash of assault weapons and drugs found in raids of CT homes
WATERBURY — A local man is facing charges after a police search of his homes and vehicle this week turned up two long guns, nearly 2,000 bags of heroin and other drugs. Police said investigators also recovered a handgun that had a switch making it capable of firing like a machine gun.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck motorcyclist, 18, killed in Route 8 crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY — An 18-year-old Naugatuck man was killed Tuesday afternoon after state police said he lost control of the sport bike he was riding and crashed into a guardrail. State police said the rider, Rian Andrade, was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died. Andrade was riding a 2004...
Register Citizen
Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
7 people arrested during search warrant on Nora Street in Chicopee
Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.
Register Citizen
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
