ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged with multiple car burglaries in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes involving vehicle robberies. Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on four outstanding Manchester warrants. Hunter faces charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and burglarizing vehicles by breaking their windows on multiple occasions in the last five months, according to police. He stole numerous personal items, including two firearms and a Chromebook, this way, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Wethersfield jewelry store burglarized overnight

WETHERSFIELD — Police say a jewelry store at 1410 Berlin Turnpike was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Wethersfield police said they responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said they discovered forced entry had been made into the store, police said.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in

WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Mall#Hearst#Violent Crime#Manchester Police Lt#Manchester Police Capt#Hartford Hospital#Shea#Suites#Macy S Pavilions
Register Citizen

Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting

HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy