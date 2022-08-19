Read full article on original website
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest
Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple previews opener with Northwestern
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple gives the blueprint for Husker success in the opener with Northwestern.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Nebraska DT Ty Robinson likes look of Husker defense in Ireland
Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson discusses the selection of the Blackshirts and how practices have gone this week in Dublin.
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer offers truce to Mark Stoops after viral comment
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops seemingly tossed shade at South Carolina's Shane Beamer earlier this summer with a "climate versus culture" remark at SEC Media Days, saying his program does not have to "put on some stupid sunglasses" to gain attention in relation to success. Stoops later said his previous comments were not directed at Beamer and said it "wasn't my style" to clown other coaches.
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'
Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
Urban Meyer on Ohio State's 2022 season, Alabama's SEC reign and Notre Dame
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is gearing up for the 2022 college football season with Fox Sports and says the Buckeyes are on his shortlist of teams capable of winning a national championship this fall. Meyer spoke at length on Ohio State, Alabama's reign in the SEC and the Buckeyes' upcoming opener against Notre Dame during a live interview Tuesday on Twitter.
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Wyoming
CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Walters had a flawless debut last year as the Illini defensive coordinator and now will try to keep Illinois at the same level of play. The Illini improved from the 14th (last-place) scoring defense during Big Ten play in 2021 to the No. 4 scoring defense during conference play last season, while the defense improved from 97th nationally in scoring defense in 2021 to 31st.
4-star WR Demitrius Bell de-commits from Michigan State
A day after adding a four-star prospect to its 2023 recruiting class, Michigan State had a four-star recruit back away from his commitment to the Spartans. Wide receiver Demitrius Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Tuesday announced he has de-committed from MSU and will explore other options. Bell had been committed to the Spartans since June 8 following an official visit to East Lansing.
Nebraska OC Mark Whipple has confidence in Huskers after significant change
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has confidence that all of the offseason changes at Nebraska will pay dividends for the Big Red.
USC LB Shane Lee updates defensive chemistry in fall camp
Junior linebacker Shane Lee has already made an immediate impact on the USC program after transferring from Alabama this offseason. The 6-foot, 245-pound inside linebacker was lauded by coaches for his work ethic in the spring, something that quickly earned him a leadership role. With his experience and ability to stop the run — which is much needed for a Trojan team that finished No. 81 nationally in rushing defense last season — Lee will likely be relied on heavily this season.
