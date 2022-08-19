ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
