FIFA

Wijnaldum FIFA 22: How to Complete the Showdown SBC

Georginio Wijnaldum FIFA 22 Showdown SBC is now live alongside a Paul Pogba SBC for the upcoming Juventus and Roma fixture in Serie A. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is in full swing and Wijnaldum received a new Showdown card celebrating his move to AS Roma (Roma FC in FIFA 22). This new item is rated 96 overall and has the opportunity to upgrade even further depending on the fixture's result. Wijnaldum's new card falls into the Nainggolan Club meaning every face card statistic is 90 or higher.
When Does FIFA 23 Pre-Season Batch 1 Leave Packs?

With the release of FIFA 23 pre-season week 1 packs and objectives released last Friday, fans are wondering when batch 1 will leave packs. FIFA 23 is scheduled for release on Sept. 30. Until then, virtual managers of FIFA Ultimate Team are right to take advantage of the FIFA 23 pre-season promotion. Although off to a rocky start, the FIFA 23 pre-season promotion now allows players to earn rewards in the current FUT game mode as well as FUT in FIFA 23.
Will FIFA 23 Have Cross-Progression?

With the arrival of FIFA 23 pre-season right around the corner, fans are curious if the new title will feature cross-progression capabilities. Cross-progression allows players to continue their progress from a previous title or season into the next generation of a game. In this context, FIFA 22 players would be able to continue in FIFA 23 with all the same perks, rewards, and experience they had earned in the earlier title.
FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack #11: How to Claim Free Pack

FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Pack #11 is now available for Prime Gaming subscribers. EA Sports has offered Prime Gaming packs all year long for FIFA Ultimate Team fans. Prime Gaming Pack #11 released during the FIFA 23 Pre-Season promotion as the penultimate pack of the game's cycle. And, to say the least, this pack leaves a lot to be desired. There's just over a month left at the time of release for FIFA 22 before 23 hits stores. This pack doesn't contain anything that will send players scrambling to the landing page. At the end of the day, it is a free pack and you might get something valuable or helpful for SBCs.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch: How to Get Free Player

Here's how to bag a free Ones to Watch player in FIFA 23. As FIFA 22 promotions head into their final hour, and with a fresh season of Ultimate Team awaiting managers in FIFA 23, finally, a familiar promotion is peeking its head above the horizon. FIFA 23's Ones to Watch promotion greets players as an old friend, heralding in an all-new season of opportunity.
What Time Does Warzone Season 5 Start?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is just around the corner. But what time does it start?. Despite both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both being somewhere on the horizon, Raven Software is still in full force pushing out the Warzone content updates. Next up is Warzone Season 5: Last Stand in which players will get to experience some brand new features, including Caldera POI updates, Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme, and much more.
Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14

Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
Zenith Games Lee Sin Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Zenith Games Lee Skin is a new skin coming to League of Legends. Zenith Games Lee Sin is coming as a part of a new Zenith Games skinline. These skins are futuristic, sports-inspired cosmetics for Blitzcrank, Jayce, and Lee Sin. For players interested in Lee Sin's new skin, here's the splash art, price, when it will be released, and how player's can obtain it.
How to Get Overwatch 2 'Thank You' Email

Overwatch 2 players have begun receiving emails from Blizzard thanking them for their time playing the Overwatch 2 betas. Although it's always nice to receive a thank you, the emails are more interesting to recipients because they contain stats from their time playing the betas. Examples include total healing administered, total damage taken, and most-played hero.
