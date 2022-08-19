Police car rammed, shots fired during chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were arrested after a police chase with a Springfield Police Department officer.

Blake Christopher Basten, 33, of Springfield and Russell Lee Deck, 44, of Springfield were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 after leading a police officer on a chase through a residential area.

According to a probable cause statement, a police officer in an unmarked car followed a black Nissan after recognizing Deck as the driver. Deck was known to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The officer followed the Nissan into a business parking lot on the 2700 block of North Glenstone Avenue before switching on his emergency lights.

As soon as the lights came on, Deck put the Nissan into reverse and rammed into the police car, according to the statement. The officer exited the vehicle and pointed his weapon at the Nissan. The Nissan backed up again to hit the police car and was able to escape the parking lot.

A police chase that reached over 70 mph ensued through a residential area. The chase went south on Fremont Avenue, west on Kearney Street, and south on Ramsey Avenue. Gunshots coming from the Nissan were heard by witnesses. Eventually, the Nissan crashed into another car at Dale and Ramsey Streets.

Deck was taken into custody. Basten attempted to run away but was quickly chased down by a K-9 police dog. A gun was found in the floorboard of the vehicle, as well as what appeared to be two ounces of meth.

No one was seriously injured by the bullets. Basten said that he said he fired the gun four times during the chase to “get rid of evidence.” Neither man was legally allowed to carry a gun. Basten said he had one to protect himself against the many teenagers with guns on the streets, according to the press release.

Basten has been formally charged with four felony charges: unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action. Deck was not formally charged at the time of this writing but was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault.

