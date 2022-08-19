ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Comments / 2

TURN AMERICA RED. Save our COUNTRY!
5d ago

I am surprised the Colorado state patrol was even there to do the investigation! Gov Weirdo has restricted, about destroyed this once great department to a skeleton crew!

Reply
2
Related
KRDO

Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saguache County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Moffat, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Moffat, CO
Crime & Safety
Saguache County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Woman killed by car in driveway identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#The Colorado State Patrol#The Alamosa Hospital#Icu
KRDO

CSFD responds to vehicle fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a vehicle fire in Old Colorado City Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m. CSFD said they were responding to a fully involved RV in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 3275 W Colorado Ave. Crews...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KXRM

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person of interest sought in burglary

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

1 dead after car crash on Astrozon Blvd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car crash between two drivers killed one person and sent another to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near Astrozon Boulevard and Payne Circle West near the Colorado Springs Airport at 2:26 P.M. Preliminary information given by police indicated that the person who died...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?. If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10. PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations...
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy