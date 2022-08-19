Read full article on original website
5d ago
I am surprised the Colorado state patrol was even there to do the investigation! Gov Weirdo has restricted, about destroyed this once great department to a skeleton crew!
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly accident just outside Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a deadly car crash. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Rio Road. CSP confirmed that this was a single-vehicle accident involving a 2014 Chevy pickup. According to CSP, a 60-year-old male died but, his passenger that is...
KRDO
Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
KKTV
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
Out-of-control driver crashes into Pueblo DMV office
Surveillance video shows the moment an out-of-control car crashed into a Pueblo DMV office early Saturday morning.
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
KRDO
Woman arrested after assaulting staff with liquor bottle during reported robbery in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after she assaulted staff members with a liquor bottle during a reported robbery in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a call for a reported robbery in the 600 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 7 p.m. According to the...
KRDO
Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
KRDO
CSFD responds to vehicle fire in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a vehicle fire in Old Colorado City Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m. CSFD said they were responding to a fully involved RV in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 3275 W Colorado Ave. Crews...
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV. The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
Greeley man arrested following fatal shooting in Costilla County
A 25-year-old man from Greeley was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 13 in Costilla County.
Person of interest sought in burglary
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
KRDO
Teller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 8 people in connection to drugs and stolen property
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between August 16 and August 21, 2022, the Teller County Narcotics Team (TCNT), in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, three search warrants were executed and eight arrests were made in Florissant. TCSO says that among...
KRDO
1 dead after car crash on Astrozon Blvd in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A car crash between two drivers killed one person and sent another to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near Astrozon Boulevard and Payne Circle West near the Colorado Springs Airport at 2:26 P.M. Preliminary information given by police indicated that the person who died...
One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash
AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
KRDO
Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?. If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10. PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations...
