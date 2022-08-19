Read full article on original website
The 2022 NC Folk Festival Releases Official Schedule And Map
The North Carolina Folk Festival being held in downtown Greensboro from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 has released the official 2022 schedule and site map. The first performance at the NC Folk Festival will be the UNCG Old-Time Ensemble at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Cone Health Stage at LeBauer Park and all four stages will have performances until 10 p.m.
Greensboro Offering Deal On Compost Bins And Rain Barrels
Composting is a way of life for some people and the City of Greensboro would like to see that number grow. During the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, people spent a lot more time at home, which resulted in many people spending more time on their lawns and gardens. Beautiful lawns and gardens require good soil, water and sufficient sunlight. The city is offering to help residents with two out of three by providing composting bins and rain barrels at a reduced cost.
Greensboro Asking People To Complete Online Survey On Police Chief Search
The City of Greensboro doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to hire a new police chief. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement on April 18 effective May 31. James’ retirement didn’t last long. On July 1 he started his new job as chief of the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Police Department.
Letters To The Editor: August 23, 2022
I have spent the past 10 years trying to get the attention of our mayor, our City Council, our chief of police and our news media to enforce all traffic laws in Greensboro to no avail!. Needless to say, our streets are very dangerous, many have been injured or killed,...
Commissioners Dress Up And Say ‘Cheese’ Rather Than ‘More Taxes’
It’s mid-August, which means various things to various people, but for the Guilford County Commissioners it meant that it was time for their closeup Mr. DeMille. Actually, it wasn’t a closeup and the late Mr. DeMille was nowhere to be found, however, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, just before the start of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ regular August meeting, the nine commissioners who were dressed to the nines posed for the photo that will hang in the Old Guilford County Court House in perpetuity.
Search For New Greensboro Police Chief Begins With Public Forums
The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has a huge problem with vacancies. The number of vacancies in sworn officers is over 100 and growing. However, there is one vacancy that takes precedence, the chief of police. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement in April and retired from the...
Guilford County Jails Still Desperate For Guards
For years, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has dealt with the problem of not being able to find enough detention officers to staff the county’s two jails – one in Greensboro and one in High Point. But the “great resignation” during the pandemic and a very tight...
Dead Man’s Body In Car At Cornwallis Walgreens For Days Before Being Found
Earlier this week, the body of a dead man was discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s at 300 E. Cornwallis Dr. in Greensboro after the vehicle sat for days in the lot with the body inside. One employee at the Walgreen’s said it was...
County Inmates And Guards Aren’t The Only Living Things In The Jail
You might think that a $93 million building that opened just 10 years ago wouldn’t have a major mold problem, but the large county jail in downtown Greensboro would prove you wrong. A lot of mold has been found on three floors of the relatively new Guilford County jail,...
