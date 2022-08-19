Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Scooter’s Coffee Expanding to Sartell
(KNSI) – A coffee franchise in St. Cloud will brew cups of morning joe in a second area location. Scooter’s Coffee is expanding to Sartell after closing on a piece of land on Pine Cone Road, just south of Walgreen’s. Owner Sarah Ressemann says the store will be much like the Division Street location.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Community Night Is September 26th
(KNSI) – Motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs is the highlight of Sartell Community Night, scheduled for Monday, September 26th. The event runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sartell High School. It kicks off with a Community Resources Fair, complete with free food. Dabbs takes to the stage at 6:00, delivering an address that is friendly for all ages. Following the speech, dessert and coffee are provided. Attendees are encouraged to connect with their neighbors and community leaders.
knsiradio.com
Deer Camp the Musical Brings Back Original Cast
(KNSI) – Deer Camp The Musical is picking up its stand and touring around central Minnesota this year. There are two opportunities to see the show in Waite Park, with the first being September eighth through the tenth at Back Shed Brewing. The original cast has returned, including Brad Busse, who plays Diesel.
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Farm Honored For Sustainability
(KNSI) – Schlangen Dairy Farm was recently announced as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. American Farm Bureau Federation says only four farms in the country received the honor. The Stearns County farm operates on 200 acres, including 60 cows. They have implemented 30 separate conservation practices, including using LED lighting in their facilities and planting cover crops.
knsiradio.com
Cold Spring Appoints Interim Administrator
(KNSI) – Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy is stepping down tomorrow, but plans are already in place for an interim replacement. The City Council has appointed Finance Director Kris Dockendorf to the role, effective this Friday. Administrative Assistant Lois Lieser will be assigned additional duties in the finance department to help compensate for Dockendorf’s increased workload, especially related to the annual audit.
knsiradio.com
Lindbergh State Park Tenant House Being Torn Down Pending Public Comment
(KNSI) – A damaged roof has exposed the farmer’s tenant house at Charles Lindbergh State Park to the elements. It is now in such bad condition that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the structure could pose a danger to visitors who are there to see nearby amenities. The agency has published an Environmental Assessment Worksheet that lays out plans to demolish the structure.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Taking Applications For Explorer Program
(KNSI) – Get a taste of life in law enforcement by applying for the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Explorer program. The hands-on educational experience is taking applications from students between 15 and 21-years-old with at least a 2.0-grade point average. Explorer members participate in a ride-along, weekly training, and competitions and help the sheriff’s office with traffic and crowd control at events. They will learn police response tactics, report writing and arrest protocol.
knsiradio.com
Becker School District Drops Controversial Communications Policy
(KNSI) – The Becker Public School District eliminated a controversial communications policy less than a week after the teachers’ union filed a lawsuit opposing it. According to reports, the board met in a closed session on Tuesday to talk about the issue with its legal team. After reopening the meeting, the board voted unanimously to rescind the policy.
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of I-694 for hours near Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 and Highway 252 near Brooklyn Center were completely shut down for more than three hours Sunday night after a fatal motorcycle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol said a 31-year-old motorcyclist from South St. Paul entered I-694 from Interstate 94 "at a high speed." He crossed traffic and collided with an SUV.The motorcyclist, who the patrol has not yet named, was ejected. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash
Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
willmarradio.com
Two Montevideo residents killed in crash near Silver Lake
(Silver Lake MN-) Two people from Montevideo were killed in a traffic crash on Highway 7 west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo was westbound, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed, and so was his passenger, 21-year-old Fanny Perez. Another passenger, 2-year-old Wilmer Espinoza-Ramirez Junior of Montevideo was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Marsha Angela Schmidt, of Danube, and her passenger, 55-year-old Marcia Jean Schmidt of Willmar, were both taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘Just go over to Kwik Trip’: Sheriff makes recommendation after unique 9-1-1 call
(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
knsiradio.com
kduz.com
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
