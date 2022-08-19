The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: New Big Ten television contract; MSU football on the horizon | Current Sports | Aug. 18, 2022

Read full article on original website
Man shot by East Lansing police outside Meijer charged with seven felonies
A man shot in a Meijer parking lot by East Lansing Police Department officers in April has been charged with seven felony counts and one misdemeanor count. The charges against 20 year-old DeAnthony VanAtten, who is Black, appeared Tuesday night on the 54B District Court’s website. They include felony charges of assault, resisting or obstructing police, one count carrying a concealed weapon, one count receiving and concealing a weapon, one felony firearm count and one misdemeanor third degree retail fraud charge.
