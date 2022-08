Following months of romance speculation, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 39, and Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart, 42, are dating! But a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are taking it slow. “Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” the pal told us. “Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.”

