Cryptos to watch despite a bearish start to the week
It’s a slow start to the week for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin trading volumes are low, and there is no major news that can trigger any significant market moves today. More broadly, the financial markets remain relatively bearish, as major economies look all but headed for a recession. Despite all this, some cryptocurrencies have significant potential to pull a surprise rally during the week. Below are some cryptos that could give investors a good return on investment this week.
The next five or ten years could see a trillion-dollar Web3 company emerge out of India, he told Bloomberg.
India did not play a big role in the Web1 and Web2 space, Nitin Sharma, General Partner at Antler Global says. However, that is likely to change dramatically when it comes to the latest iteration of the internet – Web3 – he told Bloomberg Markets: Asia on Monday.
Bitcoin isn’t going away, says Bakk’t CEO
Bitcoin is down by more than 60% from its all-time high, but Bakkt’s CEO says the leading cryptocurrency isn’t going away. Gavin Michael, the CEO of ICE-owned Bakkt, told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Friday that Bitcoin isn’t going away. He made this statement at a time when Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market are underperforming.
FTX revenue soared 1,000% amid last year’s crypto craze: report
FTX saw its 2021 revenue grow from $89 million to hit over $1 billion as the crypto market rallied. Growth came amid huge expansion across the globe, CNBC said in a report citing leaked documents. Despite crypto winter, FTX has looked to add to its growing portfolio of companies. FTX...
Bitcoin price: Peter Brandt suggests possible bottom for BTC
Bitcoin looks to have reached levels similar to those hit before a bounce in July, veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt says. However, with risk-off sentiment largely intact, he notes it might not be time to flip so bullish. BTC/USD was trading near $21,400 at the time of writing. Bitcoin...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Ethereum Code Review 2022 - Is it Legit or a Scam?
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would...
Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)
Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric
US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
