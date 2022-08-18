ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Cryptos to watch despite a bearish start to the week

It’s a slow start to the week for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin trading volumes are low, and there is no major news that can trigger any significant market moves today. More broadly, the financial markets remain relatively bearish, as major economies look all but headed for a recession. Despite all this, some cryptocurrencies have significant potential to pull a surprise rally during the week. Below are some cryptos that could give investors a good return on investment this week.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin isn’t going away, says Bakk’t CEO

Bitcoin is down by more than 60% from its all-time high, but Bakkt’s CEO says the leading cryptocurrency isn’t going away. Gavin Michael, the CEO of ICE-owned Bakkt, told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Friday that Bitcoin isn’t going away. He made this statement at a time when Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market are underperforming.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

FTX revenue soared 1,000% amid last year’s crypto craze: report

FTX saw its 2021 revenue grow from $89 million to hit over $1 billion as the crypto market rallied. Growth came amid huge expansion across the globe, CNBC said in a report citing leaked documents. Despite crypto winter, FTX has looked to add to its growing portfolio of companies. FTX...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bybit#Coinjournal#Ethereum
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin price: Peter Brandt suggests possible bottom for BTC

Bitcoin looks to have reached levels similar to those hit before a bounce in July, veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt says. However, with risk-off sentiment largely intact, he notes it might not be time to flip so bullish. BTC/USD was trading near $21,400 at the time of writing. Bitcoin...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Ethereum Code Review 2022 - Is it Legit or a Scam?

We are aware of numerous websites which use false celebrity endorsements to send customers to unregulated brokers or call centers. Our website will only send customers to partners who have provided us with the required regulatory assurances. This is a marketing offer and our regulated partners will indicate what services they have available upon registration.
MARKETS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss’s promises to cut taxes would...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
coinjournal.net

Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)

Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
GAMBLING
AFP

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy