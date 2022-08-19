ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fat Joe Will Make Theatrical Debut In One-Man Show With A Special Guest

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qC2F_0hNfv88k00
Photo: Ivan Berrios

Fat Joe is making his debut on the theatrical stage this fall in a one-man show inspired by his upcoming memoir that details the craziest moments of his life and career.

On the veteran rapper's 52nd birthday, August 19, Fat Joe announced his plans to share his unheard stories during a one-man standup show. The live show is co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson. It will open with a rare introduction from special guest Dave Chappelle and feature personal interviews from Joe's family friends and other celebrity guests throughout the show's run.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Fat Joe said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Joe's one-man show, which is set to begin this fall, will allow the Bronx native to deliver an unfiltered account of the wildest moments in his life from becoming a Grammy-nominated rap star to getting kidnapped in Africa. The stories will be based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose , which was announced earlier this year. His first book details the beginning of his life growing up in the South Bronx during the 1980s all the way up to the peak of his career as a glorified rap star.

Look out for more details about tickets for the show coming soon. Happy birthday Fat Joe!

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Sarah Podemski Got Matching Tattoos With Her Co-Stars After Filming the Female-Led Standalone Episode

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Wide Net,” Episode 5 of FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Season 2, now streaming on Hulu. After filming the fifth episode of “Reservation Dogs'” second season, Sarah Podemski went out and got matching Navajo floral tattoos with four of her co-stars. The quartet — who include her sister Tamara, “Rutherford Falls” star Jana Schmieding and Nathalie Standingcloud — took the lead on the episode “Wide Net,” which focuses on Podemski’s character Rita as she takes a girl’s trip with her longtime childhood friends to the Indian Health Services conference. It’s a bawdy and terrifically...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Betsey Johnson Celebrates 80th Birthday, New Collection in Hollywood

It was on Aug. 10 that Betsey Johnson turned 80, but the time to mark the milestone birthday came Tuesday evening at a party she hosted in Hollywood. Held at the Lombardi House — a restored Victorian-style farmhouse built in 1904 — it was also an occasion to showcase her latest line, the “80th Birthday Collection.” Pulling from her archives, featuring ready-to-wear and accessories, Johnson told WWD it’s her “greatest hits album and love letter” to her past creations.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy