Fat Joe Will Make Theatrical Debut In One-Man Show With A Special Guest

Photo: Ivan Berrios

Fat Joe is making his debut on the theatrical stage this fall in a one-man show inspired by his upcoming memoir that details the craziest moments of his life and career.



On the veteran rapper's 52nd birthday, August 19, Fat Joe announced his plans to share his unheard stories during a one-man standup show. The live show is co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson. It will open with a rare introduction from special guest Dave Chappelle and feature personal interviews from Joe's family friends and other celebrity guests throughout the show's run.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Fat Joe said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”



Joe's one-man show, which is set to begin this fall, will allow the Bronx native to deliver an unfiltered account of the wildest moments in his life from becoming a Grammy-nominated rap star to getting kidnapped in Africa. The stories will be based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose , which was announced earlier this year. His first book details the beginning of his life growing up in the South Bronx during the 1980s all the way up to the peak of his career as a glorified rap star.



Look out for more details about tickets for the show coming soon. Happy birthday Fat Joe!