Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
EE - Keebles vendetta (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40941146/eastenders-spoilers-phil-mitchell-twist-revealed-flashback-episode/. Just who is the person she is after? I know there are a few dodgy people on the square but none are dodgier than Phil. Unless its someone from the past such as Dan. If its Jonah then it will be a damp squib of a storyline. If it...
EastEnders star Ricky Champ speaks out on Stuart Highway's exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. Departing EastEnders star Ricky Champ has spoken on Stuart Highway's exit from the soap this week. The actor's character is due to depart Albert Square in new scenes that are now available on BBC iPlayer, but will air on Thursday (August 25) on TV. Taking to his...
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
Top Gun: Maverick director responds to dark Maverick theory
Top Gun: Maverick spoilers follow. Top Gun: Maverick's director has responded to a rather dark theory around Tom Cruise's character Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie. The recent sequel saw the actor return to the iconic role, who blasts off from the get-go in a Darkstar hypersonic plane, reaching the record speed of Mach 10 in the process.
Buffy star reveals if he would ever return to American Horror Story
Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
Glee spin-off stars allege "trauma" from show
Glee, during the height of its popularity, had a reality TV show spin-off called The Glee Project, in which hopefuls competed to have the creators write a role for them in the main show. Ten years on, three contestants who took part in the show have talked about their negative...
VOTE for Neighbours at the NTA's!
Just as one last thank you to them and to show how appreciated they were. I would have voted for Neighbours regardless of the show being axed anyway as I believe it was the best soap this year. I can't remember the last time they were even in the shortlist?
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 airs latest elimination
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef resumed on BBC One tonight (August 23), whittling down the competitors after three sweat-inducing challenges. Cooking to keep their place in the show were The Wire's Clarke Peters, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph, ex-pro footballer Jimmy Bullard and Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle makes a desperate promise after being caught out
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has made a desperate promise in Emmerdale to stop her affair with Al Chapman from being exposed. The pair's sneaking around was finally caught out this week, when Belle Dingle saw them kissing while leaving a hotel after one of their secret trysts. Belle wasted...
Eastenders and the curse of the Dans
There have been many Dans, Dannys, Daniels and even a Danielle and a Dana in EastEnders history. The name does seemed curse as the characters never stick around for long. Danny Taurus was a friend to Pauline and he wanted more from their relationship. Dan Sullivan is probably the most prominent of all the Dans. He had a feud with Phil Mitchell and an affair with Bianca behind his girlfriend Carols back. Danny Moon was that annoying his brother killed him. Danny Mitchell was also very dull. Danny Pennants tenure was fleeting. Danielle Mitchell got killed by Janine before she could reunite with the mother who gave her up for adoption. Danny Butcher has never been seen on screen. Dan Ferreira thought he was Elvis. Daniel Cook had thr misfortune of having cancer and being paired up with Jean. Dana slept with the Beale brothers.
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
This Is Us star's TV comeback is picked up for the new season
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's new TV show The Company You Keep has been picked up for a full series. As reported by TheWrap, ABC has ordered the show, which is an adaptation of the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, to series following a successful pilot. Crazy Rich Asians...
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals reasons behind break from acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her break from acting. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star decided to step away from the spotlight following the death of her co-star Robin Williams. The Jumanji actor passed away in 2014 at the age of 63. Speaking to People, Gellar said: "I...
Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know
Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
