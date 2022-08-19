MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Pittsburgh grandmother needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten on the arm by a shark in Myrtle Beach, one of two attacks that day. On Monday, Karen Sites and her 8-year-old grandson, Brian Sites, were wading in the ocean at South Carolina’s most famous beach when an unidentified shark grabbed Karen Sites’ arm.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO