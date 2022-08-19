ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Dave Johnson
4d ago

Foolishly Trespassing into known shark waters is a choice.Similar to going into a lake, pond, or swamp in Florida then being surprised an alligator is trying to eat you.

Daily Voice

'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
