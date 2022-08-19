Read full article on original website
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
‘Lovely’ lady, 71, knifed to death, after ‘asking neighbour to turn music down’ in quiet village
A WOMAN was found knifed to death in her home after allegedly asking a neighbour to turn down his music. Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was attacked in the quiet village of Clydach near Swansea. Emergency services rushed to save her life about 8:20am on Tuesday morning but she could not be...
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Shocking moment a mother lets her three-year-old toddler sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car: 'Do you want to do skids?'
An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car said she was just trying to 'calm her down'. The shocking vision shows the toddler holding onto the steering wheel without a seatbelt as they drove through the northern Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth South.
Mystery of mom, 31, found dead floating in trash can after ‘someone put a hit on her’ with chilling final words revealed
THE body of a mom found floating in a trash can continues to baffle authorities - after she told her family that somebody "put a hit out on her." There have been no arrests in the death of 31-year-old Shelby Vercher as officials are still trying to determine exactly how the mom-of-three died.
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears
A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks
The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS・
Dad threatened with arrest for holding his 2-year-old on his lap during Frontier flight
An Atlanta dad was met with threats of arrest, and got kicked off a plane, after trying to hold his 2-year-old daughter in his lap to comfort her before a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend. Listen, flying with young children is anxiety-inducing for many parents. There’s the physical load...
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend
Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
Men sawed off back porch of house during raging party while homeowners were away
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m happy to report, and my parents would be even happier to tell you, that I was a rather good girl when I was in high school. I never skipped, I got okay grades, and I never got into any sort of trouble.
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
Fifteen years ago we paid $17,000 to renovate my husband's homestead that his mom left him. His brother had recently divorced and was on Social Security only. He's 78 now. We only asked that he not smoke inside and keep it clean, and we didn't charge rent. In the beginning,...
Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car
A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man
An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
