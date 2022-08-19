ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
EVERETT, WA
Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
Kath Lee

12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend

Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

