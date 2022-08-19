ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie

Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
MOVIES
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Clay Walker
Person
George Strait
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Joe Don Rooney
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Popculture

Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child

Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Elementary School#Back To School
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims

During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home

Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills

Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy