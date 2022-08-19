Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie
Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child
Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims
During the final months of his life, Elvis Presley was said to be in a lot of physical pain. The singer, who made teenage girls hysterical with his movie star looks, catchy songs and gyrating pelvis during the ‘50s, was suffering from declining health in the ‘70s. Elvis had divorced his wife Priscilla Presley in 1973, and developed a dependence on prescription drugs to get through the day, all while maintaining a grueling schedule. He turned to food for comfort and had gained a considerable amount of weight. His body was swollen, he struggled to sleep, he was said to be constipated and everything just hurt.
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home
Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
