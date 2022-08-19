ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashionistas 'WOW' at Philanthropic Tootsies To-Do

ONE OF THE season’s most fashionably philanthropic events, the Women of Wardrobe’s (WOW) Summer Soiree returned to Tootsies last week, welcoming 300 guests who raised more than $15,000 for Dress for Success. Touting fall collections from Love the Label and Deepa Gurnani, the gathering had guests wishing for...
As Lulu’s Turns One, Armandos Group Announces New Tex-Mex Hot Spot

PALACIOS MURPHY, THE boutique hospitality group behind the storied eatery Armandos, is expanding again just as Lulu’s celebrates its first birthday. Husband-and-wife team Cinda and Armando Palacios will open Mandito’s, a 165-seat Tex-Mex restaurant in the Bellaire neighborhood early next year. The duo opened the original Mandito’s, aka...
Local Nonprofit Lands on Gucci’s List of ‘Changemakers’

GUCCI RECENTLY ANNOUNCED its third round of beneficiaries of its North American Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program. Since its founding in 2019, the Changemakers program has been focused on increasing inclusion and diversity across communities and within the fashion industry. Through the Changemakers Awards, Gucci financially supports diverse communities with $50,000 grants distributed to nonprofits, along with scholarships and mentorships for individuals.
