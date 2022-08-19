GUCCI RECENTLY ANNOUNCED its third round of beneficiaries of its North American Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program. Since its founding in 2019, the Changemakers program has been focused on increasing inclusion and diversity across communities and within the fashion industry. Through the Changemakers Awards, Gucci financially supports diverse communities with $50,000 grants distributed to nonprofits, along with scholarships and mentorships for individuals.

