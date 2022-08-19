CXCL2 and CXCL12, known to induce B-cell proliferation and differentiation, were significantly higher in those with acute and remitted cases of NMOSD compared with controls. Findings from a study published in the European Journal of Medical Research showed that related cytokines in the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway were significantly higher in those in the acute and remission phases of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) than controls, suggesting a potential role as a therapeutic target for the disease.1.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO