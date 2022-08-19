ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
neurologylive.com

Prestroke Physical Activity Leads to Decreased Severity, All-Cause Mortality After Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Ischemic Stroke

After adjusting for stroke severity, prestroke physical activity still accounted for a 52% lowered risk for long-term morality following intracerebral hemorrhage and 48% after ischemic stroke. Using a longitudinal, register-based cohort study of individuals with intracerebral hemorrhage and ischemic stroke, findings showed that those with increased prestroke physical activity had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Abnormal Activation of BTK/NF-kB Identified in Acute, Remitted Cases of NMOSD

CXCL2 and CXCL12, known to induce B-cell proliferation and differentiation, were significantly higher in those with acute and remitted cases of NMOSD compared with controls. Findings from a study published in the European Journal of Medical Research showed that related cytokines in the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway were significantly higher in those in the acute and remission phases of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) than controls, suggesting a potential role as a therapeutic target for the disease.1.
SCIENCE
neurologylive.com

NeuroVoices: Jay Alberts, PhD, on Using Virtual Reality to Expose the Prodromal Changes of Parkinson Disease

The Edward F. and Barbara A. Bell Endowed Chair at Cleveland Clinic discussed a new virtual reality tool that quantifies prodromal changes in activities of daily living for Parkinson disease, without incurring issues of sensory fatigue. Before an official diagnosis of Parkinson disease (PD), there are often several signs and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Synaptic Loss, Increases in SIGMAR1 Expression Present in Pathology of Early Alzheimer Disease

The publication’s findings were consistent with previous scientific literature suggestive that Alzheimer disease is a multifactorial disease, where several pathways interlink and cause cognitive impairments. Recently published data from a small-scale study showed that reduced mitochondrial complex 1 (MC1) and presynaptic vesicular protein SV2A, along with increased sigma 1...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

High Opiate Prescription Rates Shown Among Women With Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

The findings suggests that existing migraine preventative medications are commonly prescribed in idiopathic intracranial hypertension, the most common of which were acetazolamide and topiramate. Cross-sectional analyses from a population-based, retrospective cohort study showed that women with idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) were more likely to be prescribed opiate and simple analgesics...
