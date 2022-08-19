Read full article on original website
Prestroke Physical Activity Leads to Decreased Severity, All-Cause Mortality After Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Ischemic Stroke
After adjusting for stroke severity, prestroke physical activity still accounted for a 52% lowered risk for long-term morality following intracerebral hemorrhage and 48% after ischemic stroke. Using a longitudinal, register-based cohort study of individuals with intracerebral hemorrhage and ischemic stroke, findings showed that those with increased prestroke physical activity had...
Long- and Short-Term Consequences of Pediatric Sleep Disorders: Jodi A. Mindell, PhD
The associate director of the Sleep Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia discussed the detrimental effects poor sleep can have on children, both neurologically and on quality of life. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "When you’re assessing sleep, you want to think about how much sleep...
Abnormal Activation of BTK/NF-kB Identified in Acute, Remitted Cases of NMOSD
CXCL2 and CXCL12, known to induce B-cell proliferation and differentiation, were significantly higher in those with acute and remitted cases of NMOSD compared with controls. Findings from a study published in the European Journal of Medical Research showed that related cytokines in the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway were significantly higher in those in the acute and remission phases of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) than controls, suggesting a potential role as a therapeutic target for the disease.1.
Mortality Rates Higher Among Veterans With Drug Resistant Epilepsy, Prompting Need for Improved Management
Although the prevalence of epilepsy among veterans was similar to what has been reported in the literature, those with DRE had a mortality rate higher than the US general population and other veterans. According to data from an observational cohort study, US veterans with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) have higher rates...
The Current State and Future Promise of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) in Epilepsy and Beyond
Richard C. Burgess, MD, PhD, Andreas V. Alexopoulos, MD, MPH. Magnetoencephalography provides an opportunity for physicians to capture a more dynamic view of brain function over time and space that may offer an advantage to clinical care. To really understand normal brain function and how to provide optimal treatment when...
NeuroVoices: Jay Alberts, PhD, on Using Virtual Reality to Expose the Prodromal Changes of Parkinson Disease
The Edward F. and Barbara A. Bell Endowed Chair at Cleveland Clinic discussed a new virtual reality tool that quantifies prodromal changes in activities of daily living for Parkinson disease, without incurring issues of sensory fatigue. Before an official diagnosis of Parkinson disease (PD), there are often several signs and...
Future Research and Questions Surrounding GFAP, sTREM2 in Alzheimer Disease: Lynn Bekris, PhD
The molecular biologist at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute provided insight on the lingering questions about GFAP and sTREM2 astrocytes, and their immunologic correlations with Alzheimer disease and related dementias. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "We can look at levels of amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration, and...
Synaptic Loss, Increases in SIGMAR1 Expression Present in Pathology of Early Alzheimer Disease
The publication’s findings were consistent with previous scientific literature suggestive that Alzheimer disease is a multifactorial disease, where several pathways interlink and cause cognitive impairments. Recently published data from a small-scale study showed that reduced mitochondrial complex 1 (MC1) and presynaptic vesicular protein SV2A, along with increased sigma 1...
High Opiate Prescription Rates Shown Among Women With Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
The findings suggests that existing migraine preventative medications are commonly prescribed in idiopathic intracranial hypertension, the most common of which were acetazolamide and topiramate. Cross-sectional analyses from a population-based, retrospective cohort study showed that women with idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) were more likely to be prescribed opiate and simple analgesics...
