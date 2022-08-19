Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES
Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
OPERATION HOME FRONT CONTINUES WEDNESDAY
With school about to begin, help is available for veterans who could use some assistance in gathering school supplies for their children. Douglas County Wings of Love is holding Operation Home Front at the National Guard Armory on General Avenue in Roseburg. After beginning Tuesday, it will continue Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizer Carol Hunt said this is made possible by Dollar Tree Stores which asks customers to donate to active military and veterans.
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH FIRE NEAR POWERS
Firefighters extinguished a wildland fire near Powers over the weekend. An update from the Coos Forest Protective Association said crews from CFPA, rural fire departments in Powers and Myrtle Point, and the U.S. Forest Service responded Saturday afternoon. Jef Chase from CFPA said the fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside, was contained at about 15 acres. Chase said fire crews were assisted by the landowner, a private logging company with dozers and water tenders, several helicopters and a retardant plane.
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE
A missing man has been found safe. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year old Rick Leroy Garrett was located outside the search area on Monday. Garrett had been reported missing last Thursday when the man contacted a friend and said he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. O’Dell said search crews had looked for the man but had been unable to locate him.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. the rider crashed in the 1000 block of Days Creek Road in the Days Creek area. When a deputy arrived, the motorcycle was in the ditch and the rider was conscious and breathing but confused and not very responsive. It appeared the man had failed to negotiate the corner and the bike entered the gravel where the rider lost control.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.23.22
Douglas County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson talks about emergency management – what the county’s role is and what residents should be ready to do for themselves. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 8 23 2022.
DFPA FIRES CONTAINED, RESTRICTIONS INCREASE TUESDAY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. Pope said in the past week, DFPA firefighters have responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE VERSUS BICYCLE WRECK
Two men were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus bicycle wreck on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4:00 p.m. a bicyclist was riding on Garden Valley Road when he attempted to cross over to Cleveland Rapids Road and pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not avoid hitting the bike, so laid his motorcycle down to avoid major injuries. The motorcyclist was treated and released at CHI Mercy Medical Center while the bicyclist was listed in fair condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
DOUGLAS COUNTY EMPLOYERS ADD 220 JOBS IN JULY
Douglas County employment increased a seasonally adjusted 220 jobs in July after losses of 130 in June and 200 jobs in May. A State of Oregon Employment Department release said Douglas County has now gained back 73 percent of the jobs lost in March and April of 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
DINT SEIZES OVER 2,100 MARIJUANA PLANTS, 1,900 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team seized 2,154 live marijuana plants and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said this was another of the large-scale illegal operations...
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
MERCY FOUNDATION RECEIVES GRANT TO SUPPORT TID
Mercy Foundation’s Youth Diabetes program has been awarded a grant from the CommonSpirit Mission and Ministry Fund. Foundation Director Lisa Platt said the grant is for a total of $133,407. It will support the foundation’s youth Type 1 diabetes program called, Beyond the Diagnosis. Platt said type 1 diabetes is a complex and costly disease with no cure. Platt said the stress for families of T1D youth is immense. Currently, Douglas County families with a child diagnosed with T1D are left to navigate a healthcare system with little support and no local access to care.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND GAMES AND CLAN GATHERING
The Douglas County Celtic Society is having the Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering this weekend at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua. It will feature the Oregon State Heavy Athletics Championships. Features include import and food vendors, Scottish clans, and Celtic music all day. The headline band is the Katie Jane Band. Activities take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
