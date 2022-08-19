Two men were taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus bicycle wreck on Sunday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 4:00 p.m. a bicyclist was riding on Garden Valley Road when he attempted to cross over to Cleveland Rapids Road and pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist could not avoid hitting the bike, so laid his motorcycle down to avoid major injuries. The motorcyclist was treated and released at CHI Mercy Medical Center while the bicyclist was listed in fair condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO