ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 16

Jamie Eagle Feather
4d ago

Let's look at the facts. The woman is obsessed with hate. Trump is so deep in her head she can't even function. A sick, hateful, hateful woman. No person should be possessed with uncontrollable hatred as this woman. She needs psychiatric help.

Reply(1)
13
Joan Witman
5d ago

All the dems love her. Tells you a lot. Hope she runs for President. Can’t wait to see her slink back under her rock

Reply(4)
12
Related
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Simpson
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Mike Enzi
Person
Curt Meier
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Republican Party#Election State#Impeachment#U S House#Republican#Wyofile Teton County#The National Park Service#The U S Department
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

None of the top GOP contenders for Senate in New Hampshire expressed real concern about climate change as a top issue, despite the state's support for mitigation efforts.

Climate change is "not a priority," says the leading contender for the GOP nod. What happened: None of the leading Republican contenders to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) this fall in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests considered climate change a top concern during a Tuesday debate.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy