Jamie Eagle Feather
4d ago
Let's look at the facts. The woman is obsessed with hate. Trump is so deep in her head she can't even function. A sick, hateful, hateful woman. No person should be possessed with uncontrollable hatred as this woman. She needs psychiatric help.
Reply(1)
13
Joan Witman
5d ago
All the dems love her. Tells you a lot. Hope she runs for President. Can’t wait to see her slink back under her rock
Reply(4)
12
Related
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Cheney's Husband Is a Litigator — Did He Represent Hunter Biden?
Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, also the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is subjected to having much of her personal and professional life put on display for the world to see. As an active politician, there isn’t much Cheney can do without society taking notice. Details on Cheney’s husband, however, are a bit more concealed.
Liz Cheney said she could have easily won her primary if she went along with Trump's false claims about the election
Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that she could have won re-election in Wyoming if she had gone along with former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. But, she said, it was not a price she was willing to pay. Cheney made the remark in a defiant concession speech...
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
Elon Musk Attends Wyoming Fundraiser Held In Support Of Trump-Backed Candidate Who Trounced Liz Cheney
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk attended a fundraiser in support of Harriet Hageman — a Republican nominee backed by former President Donald Trump— on Wednesday. What Happened: The event, held at Teton Village near Jackson Hole, Wyoming where organizer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Musk led a fireside chat, reported Fox News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
POLITICO
None of the top GOP contenders for Senate in New Hampshire expressed real concern about climate change as a top issue, despite the state's support for mitigation efforts.
Climate change is "not a priority," says the leading contender for the GOP nod. What happened: None of the leading Republican contenders to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) this fall in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests considered climate change a top concern during a Tuesday debate.
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
