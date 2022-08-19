Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football
Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
Does Aidan O'Connell belong in Purdue's coveted 'Cradle of Quarterbacks'? The former walk-on is rockin' it, at the least.
Aidan O’Connell isn’t yet in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” but the veteran QB has a chance to get there. And if the 6th-year senior performs as expected — O’Connell is widely regarded as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks after the way he ended last season — then he’ll not only become one of Purdue’s greatest of all time, but he’ll be one of the most unlikely to do so.
saturdaytradition.com
College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener
Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable
They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
saturdaytradition.com
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts
Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Penix Jr., former Indiana Hoosier, learns fate in Washington QB competition
Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback at Washington, the program announced Tuesday. Penix beat out sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard to be the Huskies’ QB1. After 4 seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington. He reunited with Kalen DeBoer. The former Indiana quarterbacks coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day sees potential for two-way role for one Ohio State LB
Ryan Day took to his Monday press conference to update Ohio State’s status to this point of fall camp. So far, Day is especially complimentary of the progress of the defense. Jim Knowles has much of his defense installed, per Day, with a couple of players primed for breakout years.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Farrell releases controversial power ranking of B1G head coaches
No. 1 – Ryan Day, Ohio State. There’s a lot going on here. For one, many pointed out that Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald is too high. The Wildcats have two divisional titles under Fitzgerald in 2018 and 2020 and won the B1G coach of the year award in 2018.
saturdaytradition.com
Deshawn Harris-Smith, 4-star B1G SG target for 2023, announces commitment date
Deshawn Harris-Smith is days away from announcing his college decision. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic in Northern Virginia is considered by 247Sports as the No. 39 player in the class of 2023, regardless of position. Three of his final 5 schools are in the B1G: Indiana, Maryland, and Penn State, with Villanova and Xavier also in the mix.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama
Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
saturdaytradition.com
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Iowa football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Iowa. We’ll continue with the B1G West all week. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Iowa’s season opener ended up being the tone-setter for all of 2021. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football arrives in Dublin, gets first look at Aviva Stadium
Northwestern landed in Dublin and visited Aviva Stadium for the first time. With 3 days before the game, Northwestern toured the stadium in Dublin and walked around the field. Northwestern will open the season in a neutral site contest against Nebraska. This will be a B1G clash in Ireland. People...
saturdaytradition.com
11 B1G stars make USA Today's Preseason All-American team
The B1G was well represented on the 2022 USA Today All-American team. There were 11 B1G players who are on the list per Paul Myerberg of USA Today. Ohio State had the most selections with 3 players. Michigan and Iowa came in 2nd behind them with 2 selections. Rutgers, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northwestern had the least amount of players make the team with just 1 selection.
saturdaytradition.com
Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment
Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
saturdaytradition.com
London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury
London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
