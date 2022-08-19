ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football

Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Does Aidan O'Connell belong in Purdue's coveted 'Cradle of Quarterbacks'? The former walk-on is rockin' it, at the least.

Aidan O’Connell isn’t yet in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” but the veteran QB has a chance to get there. And if the 6th-year senior performs as expected — O’Connell is widely regarded as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks after the way he ended last season — then he’ll not only become one of Purdue’s greatest of all time, but he’ll be one of the most unlikely to do so.
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#247 Sports#College Football#Ohio State#The Nittany Lions#Cornell#Tcu#Badgers
saturdaytradition.com

Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable

They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
saturdaytradition.com

Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts

Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day sees potential for two-way role for one Ohio State LB

Ryan Day took to his Monday press conference to update Ohio State’s status to this point of fall camp. So far, Day is especially complimentary of the progress of the defense. Jim Knowles has much of his defense installed, per Day, with a couple of players primed for breakout years.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Deshawn Harris-Smith, 4-star B1G SG target for 2023, announces commitment date

Deshawn Harris-Smith is days away from announcing his college decision. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic in Northern Virginia is considered by 247Sports as the No. 39 player in the class of 2023, regardless of position. Three of his final 5 schools are in the B1G: Indiana, Maryland, and Penn State, with Villanova and Xavier also in the mix.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama

Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Iowa football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Iowa. We’ll continue with the B1G West all week. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Iowa’s season opener ended up being the tone-setter for all of 2021. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern football arrives in Dublin, gets first look at Aviva Stadium

Northwestern landed in Dublin and visited Aviva Stadium for the first time. With 3 days before the game, Northwestern toured the stadium in Dublin and walked around the field. Northwestern will open the season in a neutral site contest against Nebraska. This will be a B1G clash in Ireland. People...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

11 B1G stars make USA Today's Preseason All-American team

The B1G was well represented on the 2022 USA Today All-American team. There were 11 B1G players who are on the list per Paul Myerberg of USA Today. Ohio State had the most selections with 3 players. Michigan and Iowa came in 2nd behind them with 2 selections. Rutgers, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Northwestern had the least amount of players make the team with just 1 selection.
saturdaytradition.com

Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment

Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
saturdaytradition.com

London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury

London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy