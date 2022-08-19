Read full article on original website
Related
wdet.org
CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19
Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
wcmu.org
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
wemu.org
Masks will be recommended, not required for Washtenaw County schools this fall
Masks will be recommended, but not required, for schools in Washtenaw County for the upcoming academic year. This is after the health department issued guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The health department’s recommendations are aimed at keeping kids in classrooms for the 2022/2023 school year. The guidance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
thesuntimesnews.com
E. coli Outbreak Extends to Washtenaw County
Over the past two weeks, health departments across the state have been investigating reports of a dangerous strain of E. coli that has been reported. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced their investigation has now extended into Washtenaw County. According to MDHHS, the number of reported cases of E. coli infections this month is already five times the number reported in 2021, with over half of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization.
Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions
After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
15K+ free curbside recycling carts coming to Ypsilanti-area homes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Officials in Ypsilanti Township are gearing up to distribute more than 15,000 new recycling carts this fall in an effort to boost recycling, while cutting down on fees residents have to pay to participate in curbside collection. As it stands, residents participating in the township’s curbside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about toxic algal blooms recently detected in Washtenaw County lakes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Although lakes, rivers and ponds contain blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, some species are toxin-producing and can make people and animals sick. In the right conditions, Cyanotoxins can quickly multiply to form harmful algal blooms. According to Michigan’s interactive map of current harmful algal...
wemu.org
UM nurses to vote on strike authorization
Frustrated bargainers representing some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine are asking the nurses to authorize a strike. The union representing RNs at the Ann Arbor-based hospital say outrage over severe understaffing and concerns over patient care drove them to this move. They claim the hospital is unwilling to bargain on issues related to nurse workload.
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Hospital Named a High Performing Hospital by ‘U.S. News and World Report’
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) U.S. News & World Report has named Chelsea Hospital and five other Trinity Health Michigan hospitals as High Performing for the 2022-2023 year. This honor recognizes outstanding quality for specific medical procedures and conditions, and is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Ann Arbor accepting applications for new A2Zero Ambassadors cohort
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is seeking individuals interested in becoming the next A2ZERO Ambassadors. The ambassador program provides residents interested in helping the city achieve its carbon neutrality goals with connections, insights, information and collaboration opportunities. The next program...
ClickOnDetroit.com
11 slot machines, 56 gambling computers confiscated from 2 businesses in Flint, officials say
FLINT, Mich. – State investigators confiscated 11 video slot machines and 56 computers that were being used as part of illegal gambling operations at two businesses in Flint, according to authorities. Raids were conducted Thursday (Aug. 18) at The Cellular Vault on Corunna Road and Cellular Bank on North...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 Brazilian nationals, driver, 2 others arrested after jet ski used to smuggle people into Michigan
PORT HURON, Mich. – Four Brazilian nationals, a driver, and two others were arrested after officials saw people being smuggled across the St. Clair River into Michigan on a jet ski, authorities said. 2 men get into vehicle after crossing river. Agents flying near the Blue Water Bridge on...
Arab American News
“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation
DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
Detroit News
Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel
A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Comments / 5