ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 5

Related
wdet.org

CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19

Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Washtenaw County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Health
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
thesuntimesnews.com

E. coli Outbreak Extends to Washtenaw County

Over the past two weeks, health departments across the state have been investigating reports of a dangerous strain of E. coli that has been reported. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced their investigation has now extended into Washtenaw County. According to MDHHS, the number of reported cases of E. coli infections this month is already five times the number reported in 2021, with over half of confirmed cases requiring hospitalization.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions

After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
wemu.org

UM nurses to vote on strike authorization

Frustrated bargainers representing some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine are asking the nurses to authorize a strike. The union representing RNs at the Ann Arbor-based hospital say outrage over severe understaffing and concerns over patient care drove them to this move. They claim the hospital is unwilling to bargain on issues related to nurse workload.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor accepting applications for new A2Zero Ambassadors cohort

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is seeking individuals interested in becoming the next A2ZERO Ambassadors. The ambassador program provides residents interested in helping the city achieve its carbon neutrality goals with connections, insights, information and collaboration opportunities. The next program...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel

A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy