Tamaqua, PA

Times News

Lehighton news for Aug. 24, 2022

Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

West End news for Aug. 24, 2022

Fleetwood Macked Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is the concert happening at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market tonight, with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30. Season pass holders and members may enter at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
lykensvalley.org

Tremont – Big Rock, 1910

A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
TREMONT, PA
WBRE

Back-to-school block party held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is upon us. It has community members in Lackawanna County preparing kids to hit the books. A special event was held in Scranton Tuesday night to give students everything they need to succeed this school year while having some fun, too. Scranton High cheerleaders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament

A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill crashes

State police at Frackville reported the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A two-vehicle crash was reported on Friday along Highridge Park Road, in Butler Township, near the intersection with Interstate 81. Troopers said Hubko Aliaksandr, 40, of Isles Beach, Florida, was driving a tractor-trailer. He exited the interstate and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Band, boosters to hold cash bingo

The Northern Lehigh High School Marching Band, in conjunction with Catasauqua Music Boosters, will hold a cash bingo on Saturday. The joint fundraiser is in the Catasauqua High School cafeteria, 2500 W. Bullshead Road, Northampton. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is at 1 p.m. Tickets include 20 regular games...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lykensvalley.org

The Abortion Trials of Dr. Robert D. Spencer, 1953-1966

A portrait of Dr. Robert D. Spencer of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Dr. Spencer was the best known of the doctors who performed abortions in the area adjacent to the Lykens Valley. Three times between 1953 and 1966, formal charges were brought against him, but he was never convicted. The...
ASHLAND, PA
Times News

Lehighton fills leadership position

A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
skooknews.com

Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
NANTICOKE, PA
Times News

Animal shelters lap up donations

Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Volunteer group to maintain trails

The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuscarora State Park Visitor Center in Barnesville. All are welcome. The volunteer project will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spirit of Tuscarora trail head. Bring gloves and water and wear sturdy footwear for trail maintenance.
BARNESVILLE, PA

