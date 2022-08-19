Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage MotorcyclesTravel MavenBloomsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.
Times News
West End news for Aug. 24, 2022
Fleetwood Macked Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is the concert happening at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market tonight, with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30. Season pass holders and members may enter at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater...
lykensvalley.org
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
Back-to-school block party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is upon us. It has community members in Lackawanna County preparing kids to hit the books. A special event was held in Scranton Tuesday night to give students everything they need to succeed this school year while having some fun, too. Scranton High cheerleaders […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament
A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police at Frackville reported the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A two-vehicle crash was reported on Friday along Highridge Park Road, in Butler Township, near the intersection with Interstate 81. Troopers said Hubko Aliaksandr, 40, of Isles Beach, Florida, was driving a tractor-trailer. He exited the interstate and...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Times News
Band, boosters to hold cash bingo
The Northern Lehigh High School Marching Band, in conjunction with Catasauqua Music Boosters, will hold a cash bingo on Saturday. The joint fundraiser is in the Catasauqua High School cafeteria, 2500 W. Bullshead Road, Northampton. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is at 1 p.m. Tickets include 20 regular games...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lykensvalley.org
The Abortion Trials of Dr. Robert D. Spencer, 1953-1966
A portrait of Dr. Robert D. Spencer of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Dr. Spencer was the best known of the doctors who performed abortions in the area adjacent to the Lykens Valley. Three times between 1953 and 1966, formal charges were brought against him, but he was never convicted. The...
Times News
Lehighton fills leadership position
A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
WNEP-TV 16
New elementary school opens in Schuylkill County
Blue Mountain Elementary West will finally welcome back students and staff for this coming school year. This comes after the school was closed for three years.
wkok.com
Northumberland County ‘Biggest Little Fair’ Returns This Week
SUNBURY – The ‘Biggest Little Fair’ is back this week. The Northumberland County Fair begins today (Wednesday 9/24) through Saturday at Tall Cedar’s Grove along Seven Points Road outside Sunbury. Board Member Mary Ann Troutman says this year’s fair is highlighted by a new corn hole...
Times News
Volunteer group to maintain trails
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuscarora State Park Visitor Center in Barnesville. All are welcome. The volunteer project will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spirit of Tuscarora trail head. Bring gloves and water and wear sturdy footwear for trail maintenance.
Comments / 0