Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame

One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts

Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022

Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football

Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list

The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable

They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
Does Aidan O'Connell belong in Purdue's coveted 'Cradle of Quarterbacks'? The former walk-on is rockin' it, at the least.

Aidan O’Connell isn’t yet in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” but the veteran QB has a chance to get there. And if the 6th-year senior performs as expected — O’Connell is widely regarded as one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks after the way he ended last season — then he’ll not only become one of Purdue’s greatest of all time, but he’ll be one of the most unlikely to do so.
Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama

Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury

London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
BTN Analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Michigan State

Joshua Perry of Big Ten Network stopped by Michigan State as a part of his offseason bus tour. He gave 3 takeaways from his travels. His 1st takeaway had to do with the offense, especially at the running back position. Kenneth Walker III’s absence will be felt in the backfield, but Perry believes Mel Tucker will be using multiple running backs this year to make up for it.
