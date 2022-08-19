Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter
You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair
What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0