Minnesota State

State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

It's Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In

We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
IOWA STATE
#Dwi#Drugs#Thc
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

It's Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter

You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The World's Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota

If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

