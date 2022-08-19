Read full article on original website
Police: Muskegon Heights officers shot at, no one hit
Police say Muskegon Heights officers were shot at on Tuesday after a car chase. No one was hit by gunfire, but several people were injured when the car crashed.
Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured
Muskegon Heights Police got the call Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
New forensic technology, techniques led to arrest in 1996 Caledonia Twp. cold case
CALEDONIA, Mich. — More than 25 years after Sharon Hammack was found raped and murdered in Caledonia Township, new advancements in forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) have led to the arrest of an individual police believe to be involved in the case. Garry Dean Artman, 64, of Florida was arrested...
Kalamazoo woman arrested after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound
The 25-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Deputies: Child drowned in private pond near Vicksburg
A child drowned in a pond near Vicksburg on Sunday, deputies say.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of mailbox thieves
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses owners to be on the lookout for mail theft, after a number of checks have been stolen in recent weeks. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, a string of thefts have targeted commercial mailboxes in a number of areas in the county including Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.
52-Year-Old Ada Township Man Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Bailey Drive (Vergennes Township, MI)
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Bailey Drive NE near Cumberland Avenue NE in [..]
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
GRPD looking for stolen vehicle suspect
GRPD is looking for a suspect after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on the northeast side of Grand Rapids Saturday night.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They were...
GR man arrested for illegally buying, selling guns
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Monday morning in Vergennes Township. Police say a 52-year-old Ada man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Bailey Drive NE around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a tree. The man...
Michigan legal experts weigh in on guilty verdict on Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Four months ago, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict on the two men. Legal experts say...
