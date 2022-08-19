Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Locals weigh in on student loan forgiveness
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Biden Administration will soon decide whether or not millions of Americans will have their student loans forgiven. The president is reportedly leaning towards canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year. Eugene resident Caitlin Vargas has been working to...
kezi.com
4J school district short on groundskeepers
EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage. According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.
kezi.com
Benton County departments relocating to centralized facility
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Five different departments of the Benton County government will be moving from locations across Corvallis to a single building starting on August 24. The Benton County government says the IT Department, Community Development Department, Financial Services Department, Human Resources Department, and Environmental Health Department will all be relocating to the Kalapuya Building at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The moves will begin August 24 with the IT Department, and will go all the way through October 10 with the Human Resources and Environmental Health Departments.
kezi.com
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Do you have what it takes to be a bus driver? Bethel School District hopes to revamp team
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Bethel School District is now pushing to bring more bus drivers on board to get back to their normal routes. Ashleigh Barley -- a long-time school bus driver and trainer -- said like many things, COVID-19 took a toll on the industry. "Some people were concerned...
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
kezi.com
Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart
LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found. LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
kezi.com
Traffic on Interstate 5 slowed near Albany due to diesel spill
ALBANY, Ore. -- An overturned fuel truck on Interstate 5 near Albany has closed lanes of the highway for the cleanup effort, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT reports the crash happened just before 7:40 a.m. on August 22 about 7 miles north of Albany on I-5. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Boomer
EUGENE, Ore. -- Boomer ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s super sweet, full of energy and ready to find his forever home. Greenhill Humane Society says Boomer is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who weighs about 85 pounds. He loves to play with his toys and his people, and to bounce around and run in the yard. Greenhill staff say that although he’s full of energy, Boomer can be patient, a polite walker and very sweet. He loves going on long walks where he gets to smell everything, and would be a great pet for an active family willing to give him lots of mental and physical exercise!
kezi.com
Adam Aranda
Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022. Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
kezi.com
Pilot dead after plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore. -- One person is confirmed dead after a plane crash near Scio Sunday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the plane involved is a 2004 single-engine Experimental Amateur Built plane, described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8”. At 2:03 p.m. Sunday, officials responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Young man who allegedly attacked grandfather back in jail after violating release agreement
BLACHLY, Ore. – Ethan Sinclair Wolcott, 21, who stands accused of attacking his grandfather with a machete in Fall of 2021, is back in custody after violating his release agreement, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan...
kezi.com
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire grows past 7,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Officials with the United States Forest service say that as of Monday, August 22, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 7,012 acres about 15 miles east of Oakridge. The Forest Service says the fire is still 0% contained. They add that the fire was especially active on...
kezi.com
Sewell named to AP Preseason First Team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was named an AP Preseason First-Team All-American. Sewell is one of three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team honors. Sewell tallied 159 tackles in 21 career games with the Ducks. No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on September 3rd at...
kezi.com
Ducks, Dons ends in draw
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon women's soccer ended in a 1-1 draw against San Francisco at Pape Field Sunday. Sixth-year midfielder True Dyasco scored off a free kick in the 61st minute to tie the game, 1-1. It was Dyasco's first goal of the year. San Francisco's Marissa Vasquez had a...
kezi.com
Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season
EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up. According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
kezi.com
Beavers transition to game mode
CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State. The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday. Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp. The Beavers failed to score...
Comments / 0