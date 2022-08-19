EUGENE, Ore. -- Boomer ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s super sweet, full of energy and ready to find his forever home. Greenhill Humane Society says Boomer is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who weighs about 85 pounds. He loves to play with his toys and his people, and to bounce around and run in the yard. Greenhill staff say that although he’s full of energy, Boomer can be patient, a polite walker and very sweet. He loves going on long walks where he gets to smell everything, and would be a great pet for an active family willing to give him lots of mental and physical exercise!

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO