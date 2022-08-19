Read full article on original website
Fauci, face of U.S. COVID response, to step down from government posts
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official who became the face of America's COVID-19 pandemic response under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, announced on Monday he is stepping down in December after 54 years of public service.
Regular physical activity may lessen Covid risks, study finds
Regular exercise lowers your risk of developing Covid-19 or falling seriously ill with the disease, with about 20 minutes a day providing the greatest benefit, a global analysis of data suggests. Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severity, hospitalisation and death, according to the...
No Improved Disability Observed in Tirofiban-Treated Patients Prior to Endovascular Thrombectomy
Patients who received tirofiban did not differ from placebo in terms of 90-day outcomes, and they showed an increased incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage. Data from the RESCUE-BT randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed that the addition of intravenous tirofiban prior to endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) did not impact disability severity for those with large vessel occlusion (LVO) acute ischemic stroke. Therefore, the investigators concluded that the findings do not support the use of tirofiban before EVT for treating acute ischemic stroke.1.
Pediatric Sleep Disorders: Assessment and Treatment
The long-term consequences of untreated—and prevalent—sleep disorders in children and adolescents point to a need for a focus on this field of care. SLEEP PLAYS A FUNDAMENTAL ROLE in human development and a critical role in the health of children. Unfortunately, sleep problems are often underappreciated and unrecognized in pediatric neurology, despite the pervasive nature of sleep complaints and their high prevalence—estimated at 10% to 46.4% of school-aged children.1-3 Untreated sleep problems result in functional impairment in children and may have long-term consequences.
Abnormal Activation of BTK/NF-kB Identified in Acute, Remitted Cases of NMOSD
CXCL2 and CXCL12, known to induce B-cell proliferation and differentiation, were significantly higher in those with acute and remitted cases of NMOSD compared with controls. Findings from a study published in the European Journal of Medical Research showed that related cytokines in the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) pathway were significantly higher in those in the acute and remission phases of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) than controls, suggesting a potential role as a therapeutic target for the disease.1.
Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease
More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
The Realities of Gender-Targeted Therapeutics for Alzheimer Disease: Jessica Caldwell, PhD
The director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Preventer Center at Cleveland Clinic provided perspective on the possibility of gender-specific therapies to overcome disparities in Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "That kind of precision medicine, including directing medical targets toward women and men specifically,...
