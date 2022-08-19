Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records
DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas. One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest...
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Cedar Hill ISD School Board Calls Bond and Tax Rate Elections
Voters Asked to Consider Additional Funding for Scholars, Teacher Salaries and Facility Renovations. At a special-called board meeting on August 22, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and a school bond election for November. The CHISD Board of Trustees and Administration have been studying staffing needs, facility needs, and options to bring additional funding to.
DSO’s Wine & Food Festival at the Meyerson
Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO’s) Wine & Food Festival returns to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Aug. 25-27. Wines from around the world, champagnes, craft brews, locally distilled spirits, and your favorite tastes and small plates from celebrated Dallas chefs and restaurants are featured at this second annual event. Guests for all events must be 21 years or older to attend.
DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments
DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting
Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Dallas VideoFest Will Present Ernie Kovacs Award to Al Franken
Dallas VideoFest will present the prestigious Ernie Kovacs Award to comedian (and former U.S. Senator) Al Franken Sept. 22. Best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” Franken will appear in person to accept the award at 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson in Oak Cliff.
