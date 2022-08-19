ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Let’s turn our hands to British Sign Language | Brief letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAJoh_0hNfsXln00
British Sign Language rally in London, UK - 28 Jan 2022<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock (12780698h) A protester seen holding a placard expressing her opinion during the demonstration. British sign language and deaf community rallied opposite the U.K. Parliament in support of BSL (British Sign Language) bill which recognises sign language as an official language of the United Kingdom. British Sign Language rally in London, UK - 28 Jan 2022 Photograph: Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Could I suggest that Richard Simcott gives British Sign Language a go ( Experience: I speak more than 50 languages, 12 August )? It has faced centuries of oppression and at times in history has been banned in the most cruel ways (schoolchildren punished for signing, for example). The UK did not recognise BSL as an official minority language until 2003 and the fight for inclusion and acceptance goes on. Could Richard please let us know how he gets on?
Salli Ward
Northolt, London

• It’s a pity that bees, elephants, sloths and wallabies can’t read, or they would have been massively cheered up by Gaia Vince’s article on climate-driven migration ( The century of climate migration: why we need to plan for the great upheaval, 18 August ). I guess the best bet is for each of us to carry a kangaroo to Antarctica and start rewilding. Birds can sort themselves out, surely, and maybe we can leave the cockroaches.
Philip Bird
East Stour, Dorset

• I am really offended, not even joking, that the country that sells hamburger (“mince”) in a can and hot dogs in a can is so rude and dismissive about American cheeses ( Thursday quiz, 18 August ). Go enjoy your spotted dick (aka cake) in a can. Feh.
Laura Euler
Montauk, New York, USA

• You report in the print edition (Athletics: European Championships, 19 August) that Keely Hodgkinson won her 800m semi-final having “led from tape to gun”. Was she running backwards?
Phillip Khan-Panni
Naas, County Kildare, Ireland

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

As British as a Watermelon review – memories of migration are hard to read

Mandla Rae has a lot to process. There is the evangelical upbringing under the strictures of the Seventh-day Adventists. The estrangement from parents and bring raised by a grandmother. The childhood flight to the UK as a refugee from Zimbabwe. The physical abuse inflicted by a friend of the family in Glasgow. Being raised as Bridget, a name so British it could be a symbol of colonialism. The change of name to Mandla, which translates as “power”, the rejection of all personal pronouns and the self-identification as “agender”.
WORLD
The Guardian

We can’t ignore how slavery has shaped Britain

Re Olivette Otele’s article (Today we remember the tragedy of slavery, but the culture war that denies Britain’s past continues, 23 August), I am white British, but feel a sense of vicarious insult from “anti-woke” campaigns against the teaching or discussion of our unsavoury history – and the pretence that the British version of empire was somehow more benign than others.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Sign Language#Uk#The U K Parliament
The Guardian

Tell us: have you joined the Enough is Enough campaign?

Some 300,000 people joined Enough is Enough, the campaign to fight the UK’s cost of living crisis, within days of its launch. Announced two weeks ago, the campaign’s website crashed on its first day due to the high number of people signing up. The campaign’s demands include pay rises, reduction in energy bills and an end to food poverty.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

414K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy