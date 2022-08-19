Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months. An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation...
nbc15.com
Madison Reading Project to giveaway free books to 500 Dane Co. educators
Before the school year starts, experts recommend taking stock of your technology needs and make the necessary updates to avoid a computer crash during homework time. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Announcement expected on student loan relief, moratorium extension. Updated: 19...
nbc15.com
MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. As families navigate through school, some local districts are asking taxpayers to weigh in. Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
veronapress.com
Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people
As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
nbc15.com
MPD: Domestic disturbance on Horned Owl Dr. peacefully resolved
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while they investigated.
nbc15.com
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease. Madison community...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Magnifying kids’ back to school eye health
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A child needs many abilities to succeed in the classroom, but vision is certainly key. A child’s vision is rapidly changing as they grow and mature. Most schools offer vision screenings, but the American Optometric Association finds those exams miss up to 75% of children with vision problems.
milwaukeemag.com
30+ Great Wisconsin Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive
Some of the state’s most stunning topography surrounds these western Wisconsin hotspots, but that’s just a side dish to the entrée of seasonal, farm-focused cuisine. Nine years ago, this unassuming much-more-than-a-café in downtown Viroqua opened its doors with an ambitious mission: to showcase the farms in surrounding Vernon County, an area known for organic agriculture but not for a booming restaurant scene. Driftless Café quickly became the darling of Wisco cuisine.
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. In a news conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett explained Gonzalez was taken into custody in Delaware and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution, in Georgetown, Delaware.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
nbc15.com
MFD: Oily rags spontaneously combust at Memorial Union
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Automatic fire sprinklers may have saved Memorial Union from severe fire damage after oily rags spontaneously combusted in a custodial room early Sunday afternoon, Madison Fire says. According to MFD’s report, firefighters arrived on scene shortly before noon, where they noticed smoke in the first-floor kitchen...
cutoday.info
After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison
MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County
LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Comments / 0