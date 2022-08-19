ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan judge blocks enforcement of abortion ban

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGgJV_0hNfsCTm00
Tweet

A Michigan judge Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a 91 year-old law banning abortion in the state while courts consider a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law.

The ruling means abortion will remain legal in Michigan for the foreseeable future. The 1931 law bans abortion for all women, doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest and calls for the prosecution of reproductive care providers.

The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals earlier this month cleared a path for county prosecutors to enforce the 1931 law by ruling they were not covered by a May order.

“It is clear to the Court that only one group is harmed by this statute- women and people capable of carrying children,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling.

The 1931 abortion ban doesn’t pass constitutional muster, he said.

“Criminalization of our medical professionals for treating the women seeking appropriate safe, constitutionally protected medical care is an irreparable danger to our society at large,” Cunningham said.

“Weaponizing the criminal law against providers to force pregnancy on our state’s women is simply contrary to the notion of due process, equal protection, and bodily autonomy in this court’s eyes,” Cunningham said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) requested the temporary restraining order to block prosecutors from enforcing the law, which was triggered to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade in June.

The law was blocked from going into effect weeks before the Supreme Court ruling, but the state Court of Appeals later said that the preliminary injunction only applied to the attorney general’s office and not county prosecutors.

“The lack of legal clarity about abortion in Michigan has already caused far too much confusion for women who deserve certainty about their health care, and hardworking medical providers who should be able to do their jobs without worrying about being thrown behind bars,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“While today is welcome news, my team and I will remain vigilant in protecting reproductive freedom. The sad reality is that a number of leaders in the state are actively looking for ways to make sure Michigan’s draconian 1931 law…is the law of the land. I am proud of my team today, but our work continues,” Whitmer said.

Voters could ultimately decide the fate of abortion in the state through a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

Comments / 17

stagz
5d ago

“It is clear to the Court that only one group is harmed by this statute- women and people capable of carrying children,” Can't even take this guy serious when saying "people who are capable of carrying children" or also " only one group of people are harmed" He is correct on that part. One group, children.

Reply(7)
7
AP_001308.19d64128c97a43dcb59c5fac610b6469.0447
5d ago

I bet if that baby could speak it would “please don’t tear my limbs off 1 by 1 or chemically burn me to death! And stop selling my body parts for science to sew my face on rat bodies to create chimeras, and for my sake listen when people ask for “fresh never frozen” body parts that it could have been YOU!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Michigan Attorney General#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

669K+
Followers
79K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy