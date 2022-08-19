ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”

When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock

Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Steve Austin
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings

Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Hall Of Famer#H T Sportskeeda
PWMania

Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE

Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Reportedly Returning To WWE

Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month and since then the new regime has been making some changes. Former stars are returning to the company and it sounds like another name who was let go will be returning soon. PWInsider is reporting that Road Dogg is returning to WWE and...
WWE
PWMania

Another Change Expected for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

WWE is changing the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament once again. It’s unclear what the change entails or who it will affect as of this writing, but Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com wrote, “Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women’s tag tournament.”. WWE...
WWE
PWMania

Tenille Dashwood and Madcap Moss Fuel Rumors About Her WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood is now a free agent and is currently available to sign with WWE, AEW, or any other significant wrestling company. Dashwood acknowledged that she is a free agent via Twitter. She recently let her Impact Wrestling contract expire, so she could technically appear anywhere in the upcoming days or weeks.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Reportedly Done With WWE

Over the last few months WWE has been going through some major changes and it looks like another interesting name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Jarrett has parted ways with WWE and is no longer Senior Vice President of Live Events with World Wrestling Entertainment. The belief amongst some people is that he finished up his duties with the company last Friday, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?

Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Believes The Ultimate Warrior Shouldn’t Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair covered a wide range of topics. He discussed why The Ultimate Warrior shouldn’t have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, first for his singles career and later as part of the Four Horsemen faction.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status

Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy