ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Youngkin wants to set aside $400 million for another round of tax relief

By Jackie DeFusco
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsoJI_0hNfrzFo00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to set aside nearly $400 million for another round of tax relief but some argue the proposal is premature amid fears of an economic downturn.

It’s among the items expected to be included in a package of budget recommendations Youngkin will unveil in December. The governor laid out an initial framework in a speech on Friday during a joint meeting of House and Senate money committees.

“We have enacted historic change with our Day One Agenda, and we’re just getting started. Just wait for Day Two,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin will propose assigning $397 million to a fund designated for taxpayer relief. He described it as a starting point to support tax cuts in the near future and later in his term.

“We don’t have specific proposals yet other than we have a wholesale challenge. We continue to see taxes high in Virginia relative particularly to the states around us,” Youngkin told reporters after the speech. “This is a down payment in what I truly believe will be a much broader package of tax reduction.”

Those comments come as roughly $4 billion in tax relief approved by lawmakers earlier this summer is still being implemented. The General Assembly increased the standard deduction, cut the state’s portion of the grocery tax and authorized one-time rebates for eligible taxpayers, among other things. Lawmakers also authorized large new investments in education, mental health infrastructure, affordable housing and state employee raises.

New lab schools could open by fall 2023 under Youngkin-backed plan

Youngkin announced on Friday that the state government spent roughly $1.2 billion less than what was appropriated by the General Assembly. He said that money, combined with roughly $2 billion in unplanned revenue, means Virginia has a cash surplus of $3.2 billion.

“The right thing to do is return unplanned revenues to taxpayers. Again, it’s not our money; it belongs to the hardworking taxpayers of Virginia,” Youngkin said.

In an interview after the presentation, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) said Friday’s fiscal update was “the best she has heard in her 30 years.”

But Howell thinks it’s too soon to tease more tax cuts.

“I am concerned about calls for tax relief when we’re in such unsettled waters. We don’t know what it is going to be like in several months. Hopefully we’ll be able to do some tax relief, but it’s not necessarily in the bag and I wouldn’t want people to get their hopes up,” Howell said.

Virginia’s State Board of Education delays overhaul of history standards in schools

Asked if he’s worried about having to roll back his proposal due to recession fears, Youngkin said, “I’m not concerned. The budget that has been set for fiscal year 2023 has over $4 billion of cushion in it relative to where we ended up fiscal year 2022. That $4 billion of cushion I think does provide us comfort against areas of our revenue collections that are more volatile.”

During his speech, Youngkin said the consensus from Virginia’s top business leaders is that, while the months ahead may be rocky at the national level, the state is well suited to navigate rough seas. He said to ensure economic security, his focus will be on developing a talented workforce, reducing business taxes and cutting red tape to attract new jobs.

Youngkin said he is pleased with the 100,000 jobs added since January, though he noted the pace of growth slowed down this month.

Youngkin said other portions of the surplus have already been reserved for the rainy day fund and pre-planned spending, including investments in the state’s retirement fund, widening I-64, water quality improvements and economic development projects.

Youngkin was not specific about what additional investments he may propose in December but he laid out some guiding priorities. He spoke about the “rash of violent crime” and the ”pervasive mental health crisis.” He said previous administrations left the state “woefully behind” on its commitment to the Chesapeake Bay. He also emphasized the lack of affordable housing in the state.

“The solution to this problem is not more subsidies or loan programs. Instead, we must tackle the root causes: unnecessary regulation, over burdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development,” Youngkin said.

Howell said she would like to see some unplanned revenues put towards things like mental health and foster care.

“My emphasis is always on human services. Virginia has always lagged behind the needs of our most vulnerable,” Howell said.

After calling Youngkin’s comments on crime vague, Howell agreed with his prioritization of the Chesapeake Bay. However, she took issue with Youngkin’s characterization of the solution on affordable housing.

“I’m always amused by the talk about red tape because Virginia has very little,” Howell said. “Unless somebody can come up with a better idea, which so far they haven’t, I think we’re going to need to do subsidies.”

Youngkin’s budget recommendations will need to win approval in a divided General Assembly to become a reality.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
royalexaminer.com

Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?

House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Howell
WFXR

Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Relief#Affordable Housing#Tax Cuts#Infrastructure#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#House#Senate#The General Assembly
wfxrtv.com

Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday. According to officials, Indivior Inc. produces Suboxone, a medication that can serve as a supplementary form...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Sen. Warner continues tour across SW Virginia communities

(WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) proceeded to tour southwest Virginia on Tuesday, even scheduling some stops in the New River Valley before he moves on to Southside on Wednesday. The three-day event launched Monday, Aug. 22 with Warner’s first stop in Wise at the St. Mary’s Health Wagon to gain a firsthand look […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
WFXR

Supreme Court of Virginia allows Martinsville reversion referendum to stand

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In the latest development for a years-long legal battle, the Supreme Court of Virginia has temporarily denied the City of Martinsville’s petition to declare the public referendum on reversion as unconstitutional, according to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Board members say they learned about the decision on Tuesday, Aug. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
viatravelers.com

17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit

Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Virginia's eviction surge is here

Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy