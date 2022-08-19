ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!

Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!

Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef Shimellis Adem and the staff is cooking up for the 2022-23 season.

