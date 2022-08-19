Read full article on original website
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
MPD: Man arrested for 7th offense OWI after walking away from crash scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly walked away from a crash near Monona Bay. Authorities allege he was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officers first responded to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. In a news conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett explained Gonzalez was taken into custody in Delaware and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution, in Georgetown, Delaware.
Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following unfounded claims of attempted abduction
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a white trailer pulled up next to her and stopped. A man...
Madison police arrest man on drug charges for second time in two weeks
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Saturday who they said was arrested the week before. Officers stopped Thao Van Le, 50, after he allegedly made an illegal turn in the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said that a K-9 unit detected drugs in the vehicle.
nbc15.com
New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
nbc15.com
Gunfire hits Madison home overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground. According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30...
nbc15.com
Madison man previously arrested after drug investigation, arrested again on separate drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was previously arrested earlier in August was arrested again by the Madison Police Department on Saturday for separate alleged drug charges. MPD says their officers pulled the 54-year-old man over around 9:30 p.m. when he made an illegal turn while driving on...
nbc15.com
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
nbc15.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
nbc15.com
Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County
LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County. Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
