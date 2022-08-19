ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MONROE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News

MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a Marshall woman whose body was discovered in her home last May. Investigators caught up to the suspect, who has been identified as Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., nearly 1,000 miles away from his home in Waterloo, Wisconsin, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. In a news conference, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett explained Gonzalez was taken into custody in Delaware and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution, in Georgetown, Delaware.
WATERLOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton police investigating report of ‘suspicious’ activity following unfounded claims of attempted abduction

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a white trailer pulled up next to her and stopped. A man...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Gunfire hits Madison home overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground. According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two people who were killed in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two individuals who were killed in a vehicle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday. The examiner’s office revealed that the individuals were identified as 21-year-old Vicki Wendt of Cuba City and 23-year-old Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, also from Cuba City.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eye in the Sky: State Patrol’s aerial enforcement monitors speeding on I-90 in Sauk County

LAKE DELTON, Wis.- The Wisconsin State Patrol cracked down harder on drivers speeding down I-90 Monday, using aerial enforcement over the interstate in Sauk County.  Before many fast drivers may have even realized they were going over the speed limit, the State Patrol’s eye in the sky recorded their speed: “clocked 26-83 at 5:17…he’s alongside the lime semi at your...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL

