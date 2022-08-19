ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Augusta Burns McInvaill is credited with starting the strings program for Horry County Schools and the Long Bay Youth Symphony

By Kathy Ropp
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles

Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years

Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

People got excited about wells gushing a fresh supply of water

People don’t think twice these days about turning on the tap and getting a fresh stream of water. That certainly wasn’t always the case in Horry County and other parts of the country. In the Vol. 16, No. 4 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Marjory...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Florence, SC
Conway, SC
Obituaries
County
Horry County, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach’s first Hindu temple opens

Myrtle Beach’s first Hindu temple opened Sunday, welcoming worshippers and visitors. The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), located at 920 Shine Drive in The Market Common area, will serve as a place of worship for more than 250 local Hindu families. Mayur Patel said the Hindu community...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Schools officially bans critical race theory

Horry County Schools doesn't teach critical race theory. But the county's board of education opted to make a statement Monday by voting 11-1 to pass a resolution saying that the district will not teach the topic or offer any staff training that contains components of the academic concept, which examines how racism is enmeshed in public policy.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Funeral Services shares deaths

Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843)...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
myhorrynews.com

Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Shirley Lee Pinion Melton died Aug. 21

MYRTLE BEACH-Shirley Lee Pinion Melton, 84, passed away Aug. 21. Born March 25, 1938 in Charlotte, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Velma Eudy Pinion. Along with her parents, Mrs. Melton was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy Mosier, Barbara Robbins and Linda Mason; and two brothers, Ralph Pinion and Robert Pinion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy