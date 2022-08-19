Augusta Burns McInvaill is credited with starting the strings program for Horry County Schools and the Long Bay Youth Symphony

Read full article on original website
Thelma Moore Cox Joyner worked with Collins Department Store and Peebles
Funeral services for Thelma Moore Cox Joyner, 95, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jay Worthington and Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating. A private committal service will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Eldridge R. Inman practiced law in Conway for more than 5i0 years
Funeral services for Eldridge R. Inman, 88, will be held Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Lindsey Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Inman passed away Aug. 22. Born in Conway, he was a son...
People got excited about wells gushing a fresh supply of water
People don’t think twice these days about turning on the tap and getting a fresh stream of water. That certainly wasn’t always the case in Horry County and other parts of the country. In the Vol. 16, No. 4 edition of The Independent Republic Quarterly, the late Marjory...
Horry County parents hungry for answers about students' short lunch periods
Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time. “She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
Myrtle Beach’s first Hindu temple opens
Myrtle Beach’s first Hindu temple opened Sunday, welcoming worshippers and visitors. The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), located at 920 Shine Drive in The Market Common area, will serve as a place of worship for more than 250 local Hindu families. Mayur Patel said the Hindu community...
Horry County Schools officially bans critical race theory
Horry County Schools doesn't teach critical race theory. But the county's board of education opted to make a statement Monday by voting 11-1 to pass a resolution saying that the district will not teach the topic or offer any staff training that contains components of the academic concept, which examines how racism is enmeshed in public policy.
Lewis Funeral Services shares deaths
Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843)...
Horry County shelter takes in 34 adult dogs, 12 puppies after police investigation
Horry County police on Friday recovered 34 adult dogs and 12 puppies after another law enforcement agency told the department about multiple dogs being housed in poor conditions and without adequate food, housing and water on a property of Highway 905 near Conway, the Horry County Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post.
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?
Two weeks ago, a 63-year-old Garden City woman was killed when she was impaled by an unsecured beach umbrella flying down the beach from in front of a local hotel. A police report from the Aug. 10 incident said an umbrella from in front of the Sea Watch Hotel “had been blown from the ground into the air” and tumbled “end over end” down the beach until it struck the woman in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Shirley Lee Pinion Melton died Aug. 21
MYRTLE BEACH-Shirley Lee Pinion Melton, 84, passed away Aug. 21. Born March 25, 1938 in Charlotte, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Velma Eudy Pinion. Along with her parents, Mrs. Melton was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy Mosier, Barbara Robbins and Linda Mason; and two brothers, Ralph Pinion and Robert Pinion.
High school notebook: Region V-5A quarterbacks start off 2022 by putting on a show
The Horry County contingent of quarterbacks in Region V-5A didn’t all win their season openers. But the signal callers at Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James each put on a show to kick off 2022. Socastee’s Rocco Wojcik, Conway’s Devin Grainger, St. James’s Connor Schwalm and Carolina Forest’s...
