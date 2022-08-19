Search continues for missing Coopersville man

Police continue to search for Erik Johnson, a 28-year-old Coopersville man who has been missing for a week.

According to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was last seen leaving his Coopersville residence on foot on Aug. 13.

Detectives have found some clues to Johnson’s whereabouts using video surveillance systems in the area. Based on that information, Johnson is known to have been in the 400 block of Danforth Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. He was heading north from that area.

Acting on this information, the Ottawa County Search and Rescue Team searched a nearby wooded area, fields and railroad tracks on Wednesday. They had previously searched the areas around Deer Creek, east and west of Center Street, and used K-9 units and drones to search other wooded areas.

On Thursday, the Michigan State Police aviation unit joined the search, without success.

Police believe Johnson was disoriented and may have sought shelter from the weather on Aug. 14. Those in the area are asked to check in and around any outbuildings, campers, trailers or vehicles stored on their property and report any suspicions findings to Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.