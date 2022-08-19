ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Search continues for missing Coopersville man

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 5 days ago

Police continue to search for Erik Johnson, a 28-year-old Coopersville man who has been missing for a week.

According to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson was last seen leaving his Coopersville residence on foot on Aug. 13.

Detectives have found some clues to Johnson’s whereabouts using video surveillance systems in the area. Based on that information, Johnson is known to have been in the 400 block of Danforth Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. He was heading north from that area.

Acting on this information, the Ottawa County Search and Rescue Team searched a nearby wooded area, fields and railroad tracks on Wednesday. They had previously searched the areas around Deer Creek, east and west of Center Street, and used K-9 units and drones to search other wooded areas.

On Thursday, the Michigan State Police aviation unit joined the search, without success.

Police believe Johnson was disoriented and may have sought shelter from the weather on Aug. 14. Those in the area are asked to check in and around any outbuildings, campers, trailers or vehicles stored on their property and report any suspicions findings to Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Coopersville, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Coopersville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
149
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy