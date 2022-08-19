ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Santa Fe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
newschannel6now.com

Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Possession#Police#Wfpd#Thc
newschannel6now.com

WFPD seeks man missing since April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls has reportedly not been seen since April 12, 2022. He’s described as 5′11 and approximately 197 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he does not have access to his vehicle.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newschannel6now.com

18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more. Those are just the animals who went home with...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns of scams targeting seniors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams against older adults. These scams reportedly generate billions of dollars each year for criminals. BBB officials said this age group is often a target because scammers think older adults trust others more readily and are easier to persuade.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances look to increase by Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride. All proceeds...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy