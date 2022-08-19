Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
KXII.com
Stephens County man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Trial underway for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial for a Wichita Falls man suspected of murdering a woman in 2019 is now underway. Testimony started on Tuesday. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie began questioning the detectives of the case about the timeline of events that led up to Ditto’s death. Another topic of interest was Rickard being caught by officers with a fanny pack that is believed to have belonged to Ditto.
Murder defendant claims to have ‘psychic’ abilities
"You might not have been in your right mind when you did what you did, but you did it." Testimony got underway today in the trial of man charged with the brutal beating of a 91-year-old woman that lead to her death in 2019
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD seeks man missing since April
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing person. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls has reportedly not been seen since April 12, 2022. He’s described as 5′11 and approximately 197 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he does not have access to his vehicle.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
newschannel6now.com
18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more. Those are just the animals who went home with...
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
newschannel6now.com
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
newschannel6now.com
BBB warns of scams targeting seniors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams against older adults. These scams reportedly generate billions of dollars each year for criminals. BBB officials said this age group is often a target because scammers think older adults trust others more readily and are easier to persuade.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances look to increase by Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 91 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB to host Miles for Meals on Sept. 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will host its inaugural Miles for Meals Fun Run/Walk/Ride on Sept. 3, 2022. The event will start at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Park and include a 5K and 10K walk/run, as well as a 5K/10 mile ride. All proceeds...
Comments / 0