J.B. Haresnipher
5d ago
And it keeps getting extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended and extended…
Hunter B.
5d ago
Carney hasn’t been a step of anything Ever!We are appeasing the teacher unions in the state of Delaware… end of story
Christopher Carlton
5d ago
It's All about the Free Federal Money and staying eligible for it. SAD state of Government Delaware is.
