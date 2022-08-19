Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 23 – August 24, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
wyo4news.com
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Head, Heart, Hands and Health – This year’s 4-H results are in
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Summer in Sweetwater County is always an exciting time and this past summer was no different for the many kids who participated in local 4-H programs. The Sweetwater County fair Aug. 1-6, 2022 was the time for most 4-H participants to showcase their talents and bring the projects they had been working on throughout the year to fruition. This year’s results for all projects can be found here.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 24, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and...
wyo4news.com
DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet and certify Primary Election results
CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, August 24th. The Board will certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Game and Fish continues to monitor brucellosis in elk
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Hunters have long been considered an invaluable resource for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s efforts to collect biological samples for study and testing. This fall elk hunters in select hunt areas are again being asked to collect blood samples from their harvested animal to help in the department’s brucellosis surveillance efforts. Brucellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Brucella abortus. Elk, bison, and domestic cattle are susceptible to brucellosis, which may cause animals to abort calves and further transmit the disease.
wyo4news.com
Veterans invited to submit entries for Creative Arts Competition, join other Wyoming national winners
SHERIDAN, WYOMING — The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting submissions virtually for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for enrolled Veterans through September 16. Two Wyoming Veterans—Deb Zelenak and Carl Morton—won second place at the national level in 2021 after earning first place at the local...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs physician assistant joins Internal Medicine Clinic
Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O., and is now taking appointments. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has joined them. Until recently, Rockey worked as...
wyo4news.com
James Franklin Baker (December 8, 1940 – August 17, 2022)
James Franklin Baker, 81, of Green River, Wyoming joined the lord on August 17, 2022. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY.
wyo4news.com
Library to offer Creative Ageing Acrylic Watercolor Class for seniors
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is offering a free, nine-week acrylic watercolor class for seniors aged 55+. This class is a joint effort between the library system, the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, Inc. The library has offered similar classes in the past. Participants...
Comments / 0