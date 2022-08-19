ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

wyo4news.com

I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 23 – August 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)

Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)

Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Head, Heart, Hands and Health – This year’s 4-H results are in

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Summer in Sweetwater County is always an exciting time and this past summer was no different for the many kids who participated in local 4-H programs. The Sweetwater County fair Aug. 1-6, 2022 was the time for most 4-H participants to showcase their talents and bring the projects they had been working on throughout the year to fruition. This year’s results for all projects can be found here.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

DCI continues to investigate in-custody death at SWC Detention Center

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – As of this morning no additional details of the in-custody death that occurred last week have been made available to the public. According to a press release last week, the death occurred in the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2022 and had been turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. No details regarding the deceased had been released by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office until next of kin could be notified.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet and certify Primary Election results

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, August 24th. The Board will certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Game and Fish continues to monitor brucellosis in elk

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Hunters have long been considered an invaluable resource for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s efforts to collect biological samples for study and testing. This fall elk hunters in select hunt areas are again being asked to collect blood samples from their harvested animal to help in the department’s brucellosis surveillance efforts. Brucellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Brucella abortus. Elk, bison, and domestic cattle are susceptible to brucellosis, which may cause animals to abort calves and further transmit the disease.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs physician assistant joins Internal Medicine Clinic

Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O., and is now taking appointments. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has joined them. Until recently, Rockey worked as...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)

Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

