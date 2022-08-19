Here are the Minecraft commands and cheats every player should know
Looking for Minecraft commands and cheats to make your time in your favourite world a little easier? Commands are a great way to cut down on a lot of work, whether you want to copy a building, change the game mode, or switch the time of day. If you're busy working on a masterpiece in creative mode, or you want to bend the rules in a survival game, these lines of text are invaluable.
There are a huge number of cheats and console commands to choose from, so this guide sticks with the ones you really need to know—there are also a few playful commands to troll your friends! So if you want an advantage in the blocky sandbox, these Minecraft cheats should help you out.
How to use Minecraft cheats
If you're wondering how to enter the Minecraft console commands listed below, all you need to do is hit the forward-slash key (/) and that’ll bring up a small window. Input the code and hit enter and your command will activate.
How to get information about commands
- /help [command name]
Offers additional information about any console command. If you’re trying a command and it isn’t working as it should, type the above command before the name of the command that isn’t working and you’ll be treated to more details about how it works.
Example: /help kill
Shorthand Minecraft commands
Below are the shorthand codes to save you from typing in different player names. These are worth memorising so you don’t have to type in names like “Sniper_Kitty_Bruv_91” every time some jobber joins your game.
- @p – the player nearest to you
- @r – a random player
- @a – all players
- @e – all entities in the world.
- @s - yourself
Minecraft cheat commands
Give item
- /give [amount]
Drops an item into the player’s inventory. Perfect for if you want to start a run with a full set of diamond gear. Just keep in mind the amount section only works for stackable items. You can’t give yourself 100 diamond swords in one go, as cool as that’d be. For a full list of item IDs, head here.
Example: /give PCGamer diamond_sword 1
Teleport player
- /tp [target player]
Teleports the targeted player to a designated location. And yes, you can indeed teleport a friend into the sky and laugh as their body flails back down to earth.
Example: /tp PCGamer 100 0 10
Clone blocks
- /clone
Clones a selection of blocks to another location. Very helpful if you’re building a city space and want to duplicate multiple buildings to different areas. “ ” is your start point. “ ” is the end point. And “ ” is where you want the cloned blocks to spawn.
Example: /clone 100 234 -10 200 100 0 300 200 100
Change difficulty
- /difficulty
Changes the in-game difficulty. Replace the latter section of the code with one of the following:
- peaceful
- easy
- normal
- hard
Example: /difficulty peaceful
Apply status effect
- /effect [seconds] [amplifier] [hideParticles]
Adds a status effect to the targeted player. “[seconds]”, “[amplifier]”, and “[hideParticles]” are all optional conditions, so feel free to ignore them unless you want to change the length, how strong the effect is, or whether the effect shows as particles or not. If you want to remove an effect from a player, type “/effect clear”.
Example: /effect PCGamer water_breathing 30
Apply enchantment
- /enchant [level]
Adds an enchantment to the item the player is holding. So that’s smite, bane of the arthropods, sharpness—any enchantment you’d pull from a book or enchant table. Here's a list of Enchantment IDs .
Example: /enchant PCGamer minecraft:smite 1
Add experience points
- /xp [player]
Gives the targeted player an amount of experience points. If you just want to add levels instead, which is easier for enchanting, try “/xp L [player]”.
Example: /xp 100L PCGamer
Change gamemode
- /gamemode
Changes the gamemode for everyone in the session. Add a player’s name to the end of the code to alter the mode for different players. Replace " " with one of the following options:
- Survival
- Creative
- Adventure
- Spectator
Example: /gamemode Survival
Keep inventory on death
- /gamerule keepInventory true
Changes the game rules so should you die, you keep all the items in your inventory. Replace “true” with “false” to turn it off again.
Kill command
- /kill
Kills everything, including the player. But should you want to kill another player, use “ /kill ”. And to kill a certain type of mob, “ /kill @e[type=mobType] ”.
Play sound
- /playsound
Plays a specific sound file. Great for if you want to use a command block to play a sound when someone opens a door. Who doesn’t love a good doorbell? Take a look at all the sound file names here .
Example: /playsound minecraft:entity.elder_guardian.ambient voice @a
Check world seed
- /seed
Displays the seed for their current world should you wish to replay the seed again from scratch or pass it along to a mate.
Set world spawn
- /setworldspawn
Changes the world spawn to wherever the player is standing. If you don’t want to do that, you can also set it to a predetermined location with “/setworldspawn ”
Example: /setworldspawn 100 80 0
Pause time
- /gamerule doDaylightCycle false
This completely turns the daylight cycle off so it’ll always be the current time of day. To reenable the cycle, replace “false” with “true.”
Change time
- /time set
Sets the in-game time. Add one of the following numbers onto the end to change the time of day to something else:
- 0 - Dawn
- 1000 – Morning
- 6000 – Midday
- 12000 – Dusk
- 18000 - Nightist
Example: /time set 1000
Spawn a mob
- /summon [x] [y] [z]
Summons a mob to a specific location. Remove the “[x] [y] [z]” section at the end to have the mob spawn right on top of you. Just remember if you’re spawning the Wither you’ll need to leg it as fast as possible.
Example: /summon creeper -100 40 -128
Change weather
- /weather
Changes the in-game weather to a different type. I.e. “/weather thunder” would start a thunderstorm. This one’s a must if you’re going after charged creepers. Nobody's got time to sit around waiting for it to thunder.
Example: /weather clear
