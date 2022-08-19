Here are the Minecraft commands and cheats every player should know

(Image credit: Mojang)

Best of Minecraft

Minecraft update : What's new?

Minecraft skins : New looks

Minecraft mods : Beyond vanilla

Minecraft shaders : Spotlight

Minecraft seeds : Fresh new worlds

Minecraft texture packs : Pixelated

Minecraft servers : Online worlds

Minecraft commands : All cheats

Looking for Minecraft commands and cheats to make your time in your favourite world a little easier? Commands are a great way to cut down on a lot of work, whether you want to copy a building, change the game mode, or switch the time of day. If you're busy working on a masterpiece in creative mode, or you want to bend the rules in a survival game, these lines of text are invaluable.

There are a huge number of cheats and console commands to choose from, so this guide sticks with the ones you really need to know—there are also a few playful commands to troll your friends! So if you want an advantage in the blocky sandbox, these Minecraft cheats should help you out.

How to use Minecraft cheats

How to use Minecraft cheats

If you're wondering how to enter the Minecraft console commands listed below, all you need to do is hit the forward-slash key (/) and that’ll bring up a small window. Input the code and hit enter and your command will activate.

How to get information about commands

/help [command name]

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Need More Cheat Sheets?

Fallout 4 cheats : Nuclear codes

Minecraft commands : Unblocked

RDR2 cheats : Most wanted

GTA 5 cheats : Phone it in

The Sims 4 cheats : Life hacks

Ark cheats : Expedited evolution

Offers additional information about any console command. If you’re trying a command and it isn’t working as it should, type the above command before the name of the command that isn’t working and you’ll be treated to more details about how it works.

Example: /help kill

Shorthand Minecraft commands

Below are the shorthand codes to save you from typing in different player names. These are worth memorising so you don’t have to type in names like “Sniper_Kitty_Bruv_91” every time some jobber joins your game.

@p – the player nearest to you

@r – a random player

@a – all players

@e – all entities in the world.

@s - yourself

Minecraft cheat commands

Give item

/give [amount]

Drops an item into the player’s inventory. Perfect for if you want to start a run with a full set of diamond gear. Just keep in mind the amount section only works for stackable items. You can’t give yourself 100 diamond swords in one go, as cool as that’d be. For a full list of item IDs, head here.

Example: /give PCGamer diamond_sword 1

Teleport player

/tp [target player]

Teleports the targeted player to a designated location. And yes, you can indeed teleport a friend into the sky and laugh as their body flails back down to earth.

Example: /tp PCGamer 100 0 10

Clone blocks

/clone

Clones a selection of blocks to another location. Very helpful if you’re building a city space and want to duplicate multiple buildings to different areas. “ ” is your start point. “ ” is the end point. And “ ” is where you want the cloned blocks to spawn.

Example: /clone 100 234 -10 200 100 0 300 200 100

Change difficulty

/difficulty

Changes the in-game difficulty. Replace the latter section of the code with one of the following:

peaceful

easy

normal

hard

Example: /difficulty peaceful

Apply status effect

/effect [seconds] [amplifier] [hideParticles]

Adds a status effect to the targeted player. “[seconds]”, “[amplifier]”, and “[hideParticles]” are all optional conditions, so feel free to ignore them unless you want to change the length, how strong the effect is, or whether the effect shows as particles or not. If you want to remove an effect from a player, type “/effect clear”.

Example: /effect PCGamer water_breathing 30

Apply enchantment

/enchant [level]

Adds an enchantment to the item the player is holding. So that’s smite, bane of the arthropods, sharpness—any enchantment you’d pull from a book or enchant table. Here's a list of Enchantment IDs .

Example: /enchant PCGamer minecraft:smite 1

Add experience points

/xp [player]

Gives the targeted player an amount of experience points. If you just want to add levels instead, which is easier for enchanting, try “/xp L [player]”.

Example: /xp 100L PCGamer

Change gamemode

/gamemode

Changes the gamemode for everyone in the session. Add a player’s name to the end of the code to alter the mode for different players. Replace " " with one of the following options:

Survival

Creative

Adventure

Spectator

Example: /gamemode Survival

Keep inventory on death

/gamerule keepInventory true

Changes the game rules so should you die, you keep all the items in your inventory. Replace “true” with “false” to turn it off again.

Kill command

/kill

Kills everything, including the player. But should you want to kill another player, use “ /kill ”. And to kill a certain type of mob, “ /kill @e[type=mobType] ”.

Play sound

/playsound

Plays a specific sound file. Great for if you want to use a command block to play a sound when someone opens a door. Who doesn’t love a good doorbell? Take a look at all the sound file names here .

Example: /playsound minecraft:entity.elder_guardian.ambient voice @a

Check world seed

/seed

Displays the seed for their current world should you wish to replay the seed again from scratch or pass it along to a mate.

Set world spawn

/setworldspawn

Changes the world spawn to wherever the player is standing. If you don’t want to do that, you can also set it to a predetermined location with “/setworldspawn ”

Example: /setworldspawn 100 80 0

Pause time

/gamerule doDaylightCycle false

This completely turns the daylight cycle off so it’ll always be the current time of day. To reenable the cycle, replace “false” with “true.”

Change time

/time set

Sets the in-game time. Add one of the following numbers onto the end to change the time of day to something else:

0 - Dawn

1000 – Morning

6000 – Midday

12000 – Dusk

18000 - Nightist

Example: /time set 1000

Spawn a mob

/summon [x] [y] [z]

Summons a mob to a specific location. Remove the “[x] [y] [z]” section at the end to have the mob spawn right on top of you. Just remember if you’re spawning the Wither you’ll need to leg it as fast as possible.

Example: /summon creeper -100 40 -128

Change weather

/weather

Changes the in-game weather to a different type. I.e. “/weather thunder” would start a thunderstorm. This one’s a must if you’re going after charged creepers. Nobody's got time to sit around waiting for it to thunder.



Example: /weather clear

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.