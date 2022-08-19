ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

Imagination! Pavilion Closed at EPCOT As Broken Pipe Sprays Water From Roof

Guests visiting the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT on Tuesday morning were met with an unusual sight involving water… and it wasn’t the Jumping Fountains. A pipe on the roof of the pavilion broke, sending water streaming into the sky. It could be seen between the entrances of ImageWorks...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
WDW News Today

Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Strawberry Funnel Cake Returns to Stage Door Cafe at Disneyland

A Strawberry Funnel Cake is available again from Stage Door Café in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. This funnel cake resembles the Strawberry Lemonade Funnel Cake that was available earlier this year, but lacks the lemonade topping. Strawberry Funnel Cake – $8.99. With strawberry sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped...
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
WDW News Today

Brandy Performs “Starting Now” at Disneyland for World Princess Week 2022

As part of World Princess Week 2022, Walt Disney Records has released a new music video for Brandy’s “Starting Now,” performed by the singer at Disneyland. The video features Brandy performing the song, originally released for last year’s event, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, while Disney Princess-themed projections appear on the castle.
WDW News Today

Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon

As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
BGR.com

Everything new streaming on Disney Plus in September 2022

After a three-week delay, Andor is finally coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. The Star Wars spinoff will have a three-episode premiere on September 21. Disney is also bringing out the big guns for Disney Plus Day on September 8. A bunch of new movies and shows are debuting that Thursday, including the new live-action Pinocchio movie, Pixar’s Cars on the Road series, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Lawn Torn Up as Holiday Overlay Work Continues at Disneyland

We’re less than a week into the transformation of the Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion Holiday. But even with the standard Jack Skellington decorations appearing, we caught a surprising development on the lawn in front of the iconic Mansion this trip. While the refurbishment sign isn’t new, there’s several...
WDW News Today

‘Avatar’ Removed from Disney+ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release, Expected to Return Before ‘The Way of Water’

Ahead of its theatrical re-release next month, “Avatar” has been quietly removed from Disney+, but it should be back before the sequel premieres, according to Variety. The 2009 blockbuster, restored with a 4K high-dynamic range, is set to return to theaters on September 23 for a two-week run to promote “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the long-awaited sequel set to come out on December 16.
MOVIES

