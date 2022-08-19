Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need
The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
World-class performing arts center coming to downtown Boca Raton
Plans are in the works to upgrade the Mizner Park Amphitheater and construct a multi-space innovative venue for theater, music, tech and business events.
This Rooftop Garden Is A Hidden Oasis That Offers Sweeping Views Of Downtown West Palm Beach
Restoration Hardware West Palm is a four-story upscale interior design gallery housing beautiful furniture and other timeless pieces fit for your home. However, this is not your average furniture store. It happens to be crowned with a chic rooftop bar and lavish café overlooking downtown West Palm Beach. After...
KC’s Wing House and Sports Lounge Has Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
New movie documents Palm Beach Gardens dancer's 'victory' despite blindness, crushed leg
Dancer Amy Jordan has spent her life transforming trauma into triumph. When doctors discovered that at age 4 Jordan had Type 1 diabetes and suggested she would meet her death by age 30, she danced. ...
IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.
Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
HCA Florida University Hospital Completes First Craniotomy
August 23, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first surgery for blood clot in the brain. The patient, 95-year-old Obdulia Pena, underwent a burr hole drainage, a surgical procedure involving...
Bringing The Brawl To Boca
Boca Raton is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping and overall lavish living. Now, it can add that it's also the home of pro wrestling. Matthew H. Maschler, an esteemed member of the Boca Raton community, is not just one of the city's most successful real estate agents, he's a pro-wrestling fan as well. And when renowned wrestling promoter Vince McMahon retired last month, Maschler, co-founder of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) who goes by the moniker "Matthew Mania," saw an opportunity arise.
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
TLC Little Free Pantries help feed hungry in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — You may have heard of the Little Free Library, a series of neighborhood book exchange kiosks. But what about the Little Free Pantry?. "I walked around during COVID and said there needs to be an answer [to feeding the hungry] there needs to be a better way than sitting in hotlines carrying boxes taking buses. So I took a little lesson from the little free library and said let's make a little free pantry and TLC little free pantry was born and we've been working ever since," said Summer Faerman who is the director of TLC at B'nai Torah.
Harbourside Place sits half empty as developers push for more events
Events at Harbourside Place in Jupiter have long since been a battle between the Town of Jupiter and developers.
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
Ask Lois: Should I get a COVID booster now or wait for the fall?
“I am a 62-year-old with asthma and due for my latest booster (five months since the last). Would the experts recommend that I go ahead now and get boosted or wait until September when the new subvariants vaccines will allegedly be available?” — Joe, Oakland Park Joe, the experts are saying you should head to your pharmacy now and get the current booster. Don’t wait for the fall. You’re ...
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
