Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Boca Raton private school offers discounted tuition for those in need

The Fuller Academy in Boca Raton said its tuition for the entire year costs $8,500, but most children in under-served communities can go at no cost using the Step-Up Scholarship. The Fuller Center started the private school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit because parents couldn't afford to stay home and...
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

KC’s Wing House and Sports Lounge Has Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 18 for KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge, where the owner hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. North Lauderdale elected officials attending included Mayor Ana Ziade, Vice Mayor Samson Borgelin, and Commissioners Lorenzo...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales

The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IS YOUR POOL CLEAN? These Boca Raton, Delray Beach Pools Are Unsatisfactory Says Health Dept.

Vizcaya, Casa Bella, Allure By Windsor, More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several pools have received the rating of “unsatisfactory” by inspectors with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. We note that the ratings are accurate at the time they are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida University Hospital Completes First Craniotomy

August 23, 2022 – HCA Florida University Hospital, a 165-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, recently completed its first surgery for blood clot in the brain. The patient, 95-year-old Obdulia Pena, underwent a burr hole drainage, a surgical procedure involving...
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratonobserver.com

Bringing The Brawl To Boca

Boca Raton is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping and overall lavish living. Now, it can add that it's also the home of pro wrestling. Matthew H. Maschler, an esteemed member of the Boca Raton community, is not just one of the city's most successful real estate agents, he's a pro-wrestling fan as well. And when renowned wrestling promoter Vince McMahon retired last month, Maschler, co-founder of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) who goes by the moniker "Matthew Mania," saw an opportunity arise.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
WPTV

TLC Little Free Pantries help feed hungry in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — You may have heard of the Little Free Library, a series of neighborhood book exchange kiosks. But what about the Little Free Pantry?. "I walked around during COVID and said there needs to be an answer [to feeding the hungry] there needs to be a better way than sitting in hotlines carrying boxes taking buses. So I took a little lesson from the little free library and said let's make a little free pantry and TLC little free pantry was born and we've been working ever since," said Summer Faerman who is the director of TLC at B'nai Torah.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tornadopix.com

Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach

This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
MARGATE, FL
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Should I get a COVID booster now or wait for the fall?

“I am a 62-year-old with asthma and due for my latest booster (five months since the last). Would the experts recommend that I go ahead now and get boosted or wait until September when the new subvariants vaccines will allegedly be available?” — Joe, Oakland Park Joe, the experts are saying you should head to your pharmacy now and get the current booster. Don’t wait for the fall. You’re ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

