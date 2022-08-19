ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up

Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says

Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close

Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you

While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report

What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Nvidia says gaming market conditions are 'challenging,' Q3 forecast misses

Nvidia reported second quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share. The disappointing report is in line with Nvidia's preliminary earnings reported two weeks ago. Nvidia said that the miss was because of lower sales of its gaming products, which are primarily graphics cards for...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
Cramer's lightning round: Nokia is 'the definition of dead money'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cleveland-Cliffs: "If we're going to do steels, I like Cleveland-Cliffs very cheap, but Nucor is almost has cheap, and it's got a much better record and is a cleaner steel producer. That's what we want right now."
How the Barbie movie is changing Mattel's business

Mattel is betting big on its 63-year-old Barbie brand with a star-studded big screen debut slated for July 2023. While Barbie's iconography is strong, the brand has struggled from time to time. From 2013 to 2018 Mattel's net sales and gross profits were falling, but with Ynon Kreiz's arrival as CEO in 2018, the company's intellectual property verticals have undergone deep expansion, and its performance has been positive since early 2020.
