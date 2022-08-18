ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

KCTV 5

Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Brad Robbins
Andrew Baker
KMBC.com

KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Stolen dog found after near week-long search

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO

