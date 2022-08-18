Read full article on original website
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
KCTV 5
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
KCTV 5
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said. KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo. The driver of a white...
Driver receives life-threatening injuries after ATV flips over median
The driver of an ATV is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle crash that took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near 17th Street and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Police bomb squad removes suspicious package outside Planned Parenthood
The Overland Park Police Department’s bomb squad responded Monday morning to a report of a suspicious package outside a Planned Parenthood clinic on 109th Street. What we know: In a phone interview Monday, OPPD spokesperson Officer John Lacy said a robot was used to remotely retrieve the package from outside the clinic, and no explosives were found.
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Driver injured after doing 'doughnuts' in the Paseo median
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was doing "doughnuts" on an ATV in the median near 17th Street and the Paseo. Officers were called to the area around 10:30 pm Saturday for a crash. A white Yamaha Raptor was flipped over in the median. The driver had been ejected, and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
KCTV 5
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
KCTV 5
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 girls located safe
UPDATE, 8:34 p.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. KCPD reports the girls have been located safe.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KCTV 5
Stolen dog found after near week-long search
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
Independence police investigating double homicide
Independence police are investigating a double homicide near 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Officers are on the scene, stating the situation is “ongoing and fluid at this time.”
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
