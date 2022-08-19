14 New Disney Legends, Including Chadwick Boseman and ‘Frozen’ Cast, to be Honored During D23 Expo 2022 Ceremony

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
Brandy Performs “Starting Now” at Disneyland for World Princess Week 2022
As part of World Princess Week 2022, Walt Disney Records has released a new music video for Brandy’s “Starting Now,” performed by the singer at Disneyland. The video features Brandy performing the song, originally released for last year’s event, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, while Disney Princess-themed projections appear on the castle.
WDW News Today
Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom’s Likeness to Evel Knievel
An appeals court has ruled in favor of The Walt Disney Company in a lawsuit brought against them regarding the appearance of “Toy Story 4’s” Duke Caboom, according to Reuters‘ Blake Brittain. In 2020, K&K Promotions sued Disney, claiming that the character too closely resembled famed...
WDW News Today
First Full Trailer for Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Released
The One and Only…”Pinocchio” is coming to life with the new live-action film on Disney+ on September 8. The first trailer of the upcoming film was released today. Check out the trailer from Disney’s Twitter below:. The remake of the classic 1883 children’s book stars Benjamin...
WDW News Today
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Finally Reopens at Magic Kingdom, Full Walkthrough of ‘The Carriage Package’￼
Ahead of its official August 25 reopening, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is currently undergoing a soft reopening at the Magic Kingdom. Join us today for a look at the reopening and give you a full walkthrough of “The Carriage Package!”. This upcharge experience, which offers styling experiences for children, closed...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
WDW News Today
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mermaid Tail Cupcake Returns to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort for World Princess Week
For World Princess Week, the Mermaid Tail Cupcake has returned to Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Unlike the other celebratory treats, this cupcake will stick around past August 27 (though beyond that, no official end date has been confirmed). Mermaid Tail Cupcake – $6.29.
WDW News Today
Gijs Van Winkelhof Presents New ’30 Years of Magic and Music’ Disneyland Paris Piano Medley
The incomparable Gijs Van Winkelhof, former resident pianist at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris, has released a new piano medley of classic Disney Parks songs, this time celebrating thirty years of his home resort — Disneyland Paris. Van Winkelhof previously played many of these pieces as part of...
WDW News Today
New World Princess Week Baked Goods and More Treats Available at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Some Disney Princess-inspired baked goods and a fall donut have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The new Aurora cupcake and Cinderella’s Carriage donut are for World Princess Week. Princess Cupcake – $7.50. Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown. The...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops to Align with Inclusivity Initiative
Recently we reported that “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” had been removed from the music loop at the Disney Resort Line Monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. We now have confirmation that this was intentional and planned in advance, and that the song is set to be removed from all locations around the resort in the coming weeks.
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops, Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom, New 50th Anniversary Fort Wilderness Scavenger Hunt, and More: Daily Recap (8/23/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Disney Enchantment’ Debuts New Walt & Roy Disney Sequence to Celebrate Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Nearly a year after its debut, “Disney Enchantment” has added a new sequence to celebrate Walt Disney and his brother Roy, who were both instrumental in the creation of Walt Disney World. There’s also new pyrotechnics, updated narration, and even an appearance by the main mouse himself!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Enchanted Rose Mousse Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for World Princess Week
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is joining the World Princess Week celebrations with the return of the Enchanted Rose to Catalina Eddie’s. Dark Chocolate Mousse with a taste of Blackcurrant and Morello Cherry-Chocolate shortbread cookie, Whipped Cookies ‘n Cream Fluff, and gilded Chocolate-covered Cocoa Nibs. This heavy treat has...
WDW News Today
New R2-W50 50th Anniversary Interactive ‘Star Wars’ Droid at Walt Disney World
R2-W50 – $114.99. This droid has the same Bluetooth capabilities as other interactive droids available from Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. R2-W50 is also compatible with Droid Depot personality chips and other accessories. It is shaped like a standard R2 unit, like R2-D2, but is a...
WDW News Today
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Reportedly Removed from Monorail Station Loop at Tokyo Disney Resort
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has reportedly been removed from the Resort Gateway Station loop on the Disney Resort Line monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. The song had been part of the music loop since opening day in 2001. It is also included in the Tokyo Disneyland entrance loop, the Disney Resort Line monorail interior loop, and as the Soga-bound Platform 1 departure melody of JR Maihama Station, adjacent to the resort.
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
WDW News Today
REVIEW: True Love’s Kiss Mocktail Debuts at Disney’s Riviera Resort for World Princess Week
World Princess Week is underway at Walt Disney World, and Bar Riva in Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new drink to sweeten things up, the True Love’s Kiss. Minute Maid Limeade with flavors of Mango and Guava topped with a Raspberry Glitter Foam. Not only is this drink...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Cookie Butter Churro Sundae Returns to Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland Park
The Cookie Butter Churro Sundae is back at The Golden Horseshoe in Disneyland Park. This treat was originally available during Halloween Time 2018. Cookie dough ice cream with cookie butter sauce, garnished with cinnamon sugar-dusted churros and whipped topping. This sundae is more simple than it sounds and is brilliant...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Tiana-Inspired Wishing On Stars Cake Arrives at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort for World Princess Week
Among the new treats available at Walt Disney World for World Princess Week is the Princess Tiana-inspired Wishing On Stars cake. You can grab this dessert from Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Wishing on Stars – $6.29. Banana cream...
