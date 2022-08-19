Read full article on original website
Saving Smart: Weekly Kansas City grocery store deals
Kansas City's best grocery deals at Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper for the week of August 24, 2022.
bluevalleypost.com
New Chick-fil-A franchise going up at Galleria 115 site in Overland Park
Construction is well underway on what will be a new Chick-fil-A in southern Overland Park. Where exactly: The fast food franchise is in the process of being built at the southwest corner of 112th Street and Nall Avenue. The 4,989-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LJWORLD
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
bluevalleypost.com
Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police killing of John Albers
A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018. Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What is the best takeout food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥡 🚗
We’re on the go for this week’s “5 to Try.”. Taking orders to go has become a much bigger deal during the pandemic, so finding food that travels well has become more important. Let’s face it, not all carryout orders are created equal. Food can get...
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri city
The Weston Burley House in Weston, MO.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri District Warehouse in Weston, Missouri located at 357 Main Street used to be known as the Weston Tobacco Warehouse and the Weston Burley House No. 1.
Kansas City breaks ground on Budd Park improvements
Kansas City crews plan to break ground on a sidewalk and improvement project at Budd Park Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park
KCPS was the first school district in the nation to lose that status back in 2000. The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23
Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County. Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon. Diversions. “Maya: The Exhibition” has opened at Union Station at 90...
inkansascity.com
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try
When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
amazingmadison.com
Prairie Village unveiling new events during annual Steam Threshing Jamboree
Activity is picking up west of Madison as the 59th annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree gets underway. Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said that it will be a busy weekend. Wahl said that this year’s Jamboree will include a number of the traditional events that visitors look forward to...
thepitchkc.com
Dish & Drink KC: Blackhole Bakery’s honey lavender tea cakes, Chicatana ants at Tacos Valentina
If you needed a reason to indulge in a decadent pastry, Blackhole Bakery’s new honey lavender tea cakes are scrumptious and conveniently palm-sized. The buttery loaves are made with almond paste, creating a balanced and chewy texture. The light purple glaze topping the cakes is a blend of lavender and honey powder, finished with a dash of Himalayan sea salt. The sweet aromatic icing and moist cake makes the perfect pairing.
Emerging airline trends could make KC attractive for new service
As KCI courts nonstop international service, airline industry trends and the opening of a new single-terminal airport next year may have the city poised to land more flights.
One dead in late Monday night shooting in Kansas City
A man died after being found shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street in Kansas City late Monday night.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
bluevalleypost.com
Sano Orthopedics, KC-based muscle and joint clinic, set to open in Leawood
Kansas City-based orthopedic practice Sano Orthopedics will officially celebrate its expansion into Leawood with a formal ribbon-cutting next week. Where exactly: The Leawood clinic is already open and accepting paitents at 4940 W. 137th St., Suite B, near Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection across 137th Street. What the practice...
