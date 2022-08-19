ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property

A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, KS
Lifestyle
City
Leawood, KS
City
Roeland Park, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
bluevalleypost.com

Washington Post finds flaws in investigation of Overland Park police killing of John Albers

A new video report released Tuesday by The Washington Post puts new scrutiny on the investigation of the Overland Park police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers in 2018. Why it matters: The Washington Post’s investigative report concludes that both Johnson County prosecutors and authorities with the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, made several missteps during the investigation trying to determine whether to criminally charge Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed Albers.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Middle Eastern#Falafel#The Middle East#Hummus#Food Drink#Post#Mission Mart#Johnson Drive
KCTV 5

Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park

KCPS was the first school district in the nation to lose that status back in 2000. The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Goooood morning! Hope your week is going splendidly. Here’s a quick update on what’s happening today in and around Johnson County. Forecast: ☀️ High: 86, Low: 64. Sunny with pleasantly calm winds in the afternoon. Diversions. “Maya: The Exhibition” has opened at Union Station at 90...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
inkansascity.com

Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try

When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
amazingmadison.com

Prairie Village unveiling new events during annual Steam Threshing Jamboree

Activity is picking up west of Madison as the 59th annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree gets underway. Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said that it will be a busy weekend. Wahl said that this year’s Jamboree will include a number of the traditional events that visitors look forward to...
MADISON, SD
thepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: Blackhole Bakery’s honey lavender tea cakes, Chicatana ants at Tacos Valentina

If you needed a reason to indulge in a decadent pastry, Blackhole Bakery’s new honey lavender tea cakes are scrumptious and conveniently palm-sized. The buttery loaves are made with almond paste, creating a balanced and chewy texture. The light purple glaze topping the cakes is a blend of lavender and honey powder, finished with a dash of Himalayan sea salt. The sweet aromatic icing and moist cake makes the perfect pairing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Sano Orthopedics, KC-based muscle and joint clinic, set to open in Leawood

Kansas City-based orthopedic practice Sano Orthopedics will officially celebrate its expansion into Leawood with a formal ribbon-cutting next week. Where exactly: The Leawood clinic is already open and accepting paitents at 4940 W. 137th St., Suite B, near Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection across 137th Street. What the practice...
LEAWOOD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy