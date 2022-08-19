Read full article on original website
What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up
Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Cramer considers buying this value retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks discuss a stock they have their eyes on, which is not yet in the Bullpen. They also share guidance on how the bond market is affecting equities, and what it will take to form a sustained rally.
Do not let market emotions knock you off long-term plan, says Merrill Wealth Management president
Andy Sieg, president of Merrill Wealth Management, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Wednesday. "We're very balanced in our view right now," Sieg tells CNBC.
Rep. Boebert skips crypto reporting deadline, and cutting emissions with blockchain: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web, discusses using crypto infrastructure to track and reduce carbon emissions.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report
What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you
While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
Quite shocking problem with supply right now, oil analyst Paul Sankey warns
Paul Sankey of Sankey Research on what's next for the energy space. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
Top Amazon seller Packable begins liquidating and announces job cuts after failed SPAC attempt
Packable, the parent company of top-ranking Amazon seller Pharmapacks, is laying off employees and ceasing operations, according to documents viewed by CNBC. The health and beauty product retailer was at one point the largest seller on Amazon's third-party marketplace. Packable is liquidating after a failed effort to go public through...
A recent TransUnion report shows personal loan balances are up 31% — here's how to get a lower interest rate
According to the Q2 2022 TransUnion Credit Industry Insights Report, total personal loan balances have increased by 31% since last year, reaching a record total of $192 billion. That number may not sound so surprising, however, when you consider that we've been experiencing significant inflation, which has resulted in higher...
Fast Money's Karen Finerman breaks down the AMC APE offering
Karen Finerman helps to understand the AMC APE offering. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Karen Finerman.
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says
Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
The big picture with Nvidia has not really changed, says BofA's Arya
Vivek Arya, Bank of America Securities semiconductor analyst, joins 'The Exchange to discuss Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell tomorrow. He also weighs in on Intel.
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close
Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
Nvidia says gaming market conditions are 'challenging,' Q3 forecast misses
Nvidia reported second quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share. The disappointing report is in line with Nvidia's preliminary earnings reported two weeks ago. Nvidia said that the miss was because of lower sales of its gaming products, which are primarily graphics cards for...
Cramer's game plan: This week is all about Powell, but don't overlook any great earnings reports
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week is the most important event for the market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. However, the "Mad Money" host said investors should not ignore the earnings calendar because great reports could be ahead. Wall Street is collectively bracing for Federal Reserve Chair...
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
