What Cramer is watching Monday — stocks slump, meme stocks unwind, health data firm bid way up

Why does Wall Street go down as much as Europe when there is no reason for us to do so? Dow futures down more than 300 points, or roughly 1%. S&P 500 futures off about 1.2%. Nasdaq futures down around 1.5%. These moves follow last week's decline in the major stock benchmarks as bonds yields spiked higher. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed around 2.98% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500's weekly drop broke four straight weeks to the upside. I think three things need to happen to put the Federal Reserve on a slower course to raising interest rates.
Rep. Boebert skips crypto reporting deadline, and cutting emissions with blockchain: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web, discusses using crypto infrastructure to track and reduce carbon emissions.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report

What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Half of employers are planning layoffs—here's how to negotiate your exit if it happens to you

While layoffs were near record lows in July, according to the Labor Department, headline-making cuts at some of the biggest companies — like Apple, Best Buy, Ford and Walmart in the last few weeks — might make you question the stability of your own job. Half of employers say they already have reduced overall headcount or have a plan in place to do so, according to PwC's latest pulse survey of 722 U.S. executives in August.
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says

Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Tesla stock set for 3-for-1 split after market close

Tesla shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 Tesla stock split at the company's annual meeting in early August. When Tesla first proposed the new stock split, it said the move was primarily intended to help the company "offer every employee...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
Nvidia says gaming market conditions are 'challenging,' Q3 forecast misses

Nvidia reported second quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share. The disappointing report is in line with Nvidia's preliminary earnings reported two weeks ago. Nvidia said that the miss was because of lower sales of its gaming products, which are primarily graphics cards for...
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
